The _ galloped along the _.
The lion will sense danger as it _ the _.
The injury to his arm was _ his _.
John looked very _ wearing the _ of a judge.
There is no _ of the _ that contained the valuable books.
The _ of Chopin was buried in the _ of his native Poland.
Bob's drinking _ didn't _ until after his wife died.
The _ of experts boarded the _ together.
We can _ the schedule _, not now.
ANSWERS
Horse, shore
Nears, snare
Below, elbow
Sober, robes
Trace, crate
Heart, earth
Binge, begin
Panel, plane
Alter, later
ActiveStyle on 09/09/2019
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Five-letter anagrams
ADVERTISEMENT