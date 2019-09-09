Sections
Super Quiz: Five-letter anagrams

Today at 1:36 a.m.

  1. The _ galloped along the _.

  2. The lion will sense danger as it _ the _.

  3. The injury to his arm was _ his _.

  4. John looked very _ wearing the _ of a judge.

  5. There is no _ of the _ that contained the valuable books.

  6. The _ of Chopin was buried in the _ of his native Poland.

  7. Bob's drinking _ didn't _ until after his wife died.

  8. The _ of experts boarded the _ together.

  9. We can _ the schedule _, not now.

ANSWERS

  1. Horse, shore

  2. Nears, snare

  3. Below, elbow

  4. Sober, robes

  5. Trace, crate

  6. Heart, earth

  7. Binge, begin

  8. Panel, plane

  9. Alter, later

