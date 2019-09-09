Travs eliminated from TL playoffs

The Tulsa Drillers scored all five of their runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to eliminate the Arkansas Travelers from the Texas League playoffs with a 5-1 victory Sunday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The Drillers will move on to meet the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night in the first game of the best-of-five Texas League Championship Series.

With the game scoreless going into the fourth inning, the Travelers replaced starter Joey Gerber with Jack Anderson. Jeter Downs led off with a single to left-center field and stole second. After an infield single by Connor Wong, Cody Thomas singled to right to score Downs to put the Drillers up 1-0. After Cristian Santana struck out, Omar Estevez singled to right to score Wong to make it 2-0.

In the fifth inning, Aaron Fletcher replaced Anderson. After striking out Jarred Walker, Fletcher gave up a single to Errol Robinson, who was erased when Drew Avans reached on a fielder's choice. After Downs walked, Wong singled to right to score Avans to make it 3-0.

The Drillers put the game away in the sixth inning. Santana reached on an error by third baseman Logan Taylor. Estevez followed with a single to left-center field. Wyatt Mills then replaced Fletcher. After Casey and Jarred Walker flied out, Robinson singled to left-center field to score Santana to make it 4-0. Avans singled to left center to score Estevez to make it 5-0.

The Travelers finally scored in the seventh. After Kyle Lewis walked and Jordan Cowan and Nick Zammarelli singled to load the bases, Taylor struck out against Luis Vasquez. Luis Liberato followed with a fielder's choice to score Lewis.

Ucenta (1-0) picked up the victory, allowing 1 run on 5 hits in 6 innings. Vasquez pitched the last three innings to get the save.

Anderson (0-2) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 1 inning and was credited with the loss.

Zammarelli had two of the Travelers' six hits.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI TULSA AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 0 1 0 Avans, lf 4 1 1 1

White, 1b 4 0 1 0 Downs, ss 2 1 1 0

Kelenic, rf 4 0 0 0 Wong, c 4 1 2 1

Raleigh, c 4 0 0 0 Thomas, cf 4 0 2 1

Lewis, lf 3 1 0 0 Santana, 3b 4 1 0 0

Cowan, 2b 4 0 1 0 Estevez, dh 4 1 2 1

Zmmrelli, dh 4 0 2 0 Casey, rf 4 0 1 0

Taylor, 3b 4 0 1 0 Walker, 1b 4 0 1 0

Liberato, cf 3 0 0 1 Robinson, 2b 4 0 2 1

TOTALS 34 1 6 1 totals 34 5 12 5

Arkansas 000 000 100 -- 1 6 1

Tulsa 000 212 00x -- 5 12 1

E -- Taylor, Robinson. DP -- Arkansas 3. LOB -- Arkansas 7, Tulsa 7. 2B -- Zammarelli. SB -- Walker, Downs.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Gerber 3 2 0 0 0 2

Anderson L, 0-2 1 4 2 2 0 1

Fletcher 1 3 3 1 1 2

Mills 2/3 2 0 0 0 0

Wilcox 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Tenuta 1 0 0 0 0 0

Boches 1 1 0 0 0 1

TULSA IP H R ER BB SO

Uceta W, 1-0 6 5 1 1 1 5

Vasquez S, 2 3 1 0 0 0 3

WP -- Wilcox. Umpires -- Home: Robinson; First: Hernandez; Second: Matamoros; Third: Ghani. Time -- 2:45. Attendance -- 1,464.

Sports on 09/09/2019