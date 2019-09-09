Police Beat

Two men charged in corpse abuse

Two Little Rock men were arrested Friday night and Saturday morning on felony charges of abuse of a corpse, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Steven Voegele, 60, is accused of removing a corpse from his motel room at Motel 6, located at 10524 W. Markham St. in Little Rock, tampering with security cameras in the hallway by smearing them with shaving cream, and disposing of used syringes. He was arrested about 9 p.m. at the motel, the report said.

About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Little Rock police arrested 69-year-old Samuel Brass at his home, according to an arrest report. Brass is accused of assisting Voegele in removing the body and placing it in the hallway of the motel. Neither man made any attempt to notify authorities, the report said. Voegele also is charged with tampering with physical evidence, the report said.

The report did not include the identity of the deceased or the manner of death.

According to the Pulaski County jail inmate roster, both men were being held without bail Sunday night.

2 women in car face drug charges

A Sherwood woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop at a Subway restaurant in Jacksonville after police conducted a parole search on the vehicle in which she was a passenger, according to a report.

Ariane Mortensen, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police discovered 2.23 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and several syringes, spoons, and pipes, the report said.

According to the report, while Mortensen was being held by Jacksonville police, police heard a loud crash come from the holding cell she was in. When police checked the cell, the report said, they found a damaged air conditioning vent on the floor of the cell.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Mortensen was being held Sunday night without bond on the drug charges as well as a felony charge of attempted escape and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Another passenger in the car, Talena Lenske, 29, of Little Rock, was also arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said. Lenske was being held Sunday night in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $27,500 bond, according to the jail roster.

NLR man arrested after rival attacked

A long-standing dispute between two North Little Rock men landed one man in jail after the other man was attacked with a knife, according to an arrest report.

The report said that North Little Rock police answering a disturbance call came upon Leon Shelves, 61, walking on Boyer Street holding a knife and drenched in pepper spray. Shelves told police that another man had attacked him with a baseball bat and pepper sprayed him over a woman.

According to the report, Shelves had no injuries to indicate he had been struck, and both the man and a female witness independently told police that Shelves was riding past the man's house on a bicycle when he stopped the bike, dismounted, and approached the man with a knife, threatening to kill him.

After a brief encounter, the report said, the man was able to get Shelves far enough away from him that he was able to grab a canister of pepper spray and douse Shelves with it.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday night, Shelves was being held without bail on felony charges of terroristic threatening and aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor charge of drug possession after he was found with a small amount of suspected marijuana.

State Desk on 09/09/2019