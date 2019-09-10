Benton County marriage licenses

Aug. 29
William Bradley Cherry, 38, and Ana Carolina Santos Buccini, 34, both of Rogers
Michael Andrews Everett, 28, and Emily Raenata McGuire, 28, both of Seattle, Wash.
Leroy Allen Gitchel, 42, Springdale, and Melinda Kay Cope, 50, Stillwater, Okla.
Gregory Rick Hamersley Jr., 26, and Brookelynn Lee Reynolds, 22, both of Gravette
William Blake Hampton, 26, and Meaghan Elizabeth Stephens, 27, both of Rogers
Jonathan Ray Koonce, 27, and Kendyl Paige Calaway, 24, both of Philadelphia, Pa.
Jeoffrey Alexander McCalla, 25, and Cassidy Lauren Brust, 21, both of Bentonville
Rickey Lee Middleton, 33, and Hannah Dorothy Spivey, 35, both of Rogers
Christopher Bradley Powell, 25, Houston, Texas, and Monica Leigh Rainey, 24, Richardson, Texas
Darren Delyn Robertson, 54, and Charlene Michelle Goin, 46, both of Bentonville
Dalpha Warren, 51, and Odessa Mae West, 57, both of Rogers
Dustin Craig Zimmer, 33, and Kristie Mae Downing, 27, both of Rogers
Aug. 30
Justin Craig Bacon, 28, and Danielle Frances Nickipuck, 23, both of Siloam Springs
James Edward Davee Barker, 43, and Holly Irene Lane, 32, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Jonathan Dennis Bowman, 44, and Maria Angelica Crowley, 47, both of Rogers
Scott Allan Boyle, 57, and Pennie Jo Hanke, 58, both of Bella Vista
Brett Alan Dubois, 34, and Kelsey Elizabeth Griffin, 27, both of Gentry
Justin Craig Evans, 30, Fayetteville, and Anaid Montserrat Espinosa-Rossano, 27, Rogers
Guy Mark Hall, 51, and Janine Rachell Ellis, 58, both of Centerton
John Albert Hatten Jr., 45, and Carol Lynn Trout, 47, both of Rogers
David Eugene Lankston, 64, and Gina Marie Criman, 57, both of Wentzville, Mo.
Jacob Allan Ramsey, 24, and Albany Michelle Johnson, 21, both of Jay, Okla.
Caleb Patrick Riegel, 20, and Stephanie Anne Swindell, 36, both of Rogers
Luis Fabian Robles, 30, and Leticia Madrid, 29, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Thomas Eugene Ross, 54, and Angela Marie Woods, 51, both of Bella Vista
Zachary Austin White, 28, and Erin Renee Osterthun, 28, both of Rogers
Alonzo Williams II, 48, and Jaemjit Thelen, 44, both of Bentonville
Mark Arvil James Wilson, 30, and Kalie Julie Danielle Forbis, 31, both of Miami, Okla.
Richard Dwayne Winn, 49, and Amie Louise Wann, 40, both of Bella Vista
Brice Allan Zickuhr, 53, and Laura Annette Miller, 45, both of St. Louis
Sept. 3
Christopher Adam Divelbiss, 31, and Samantha Lynn Naegele, 28, both of Bella Vista
Aaron Michael Kimberlin, 32, and Jaylen Jeanette Crume, 25, both of Rogers
Sengsai Liong Kue, 18, and Nathalie Rojas, 18, both of Gentry
Gen Jie Lin, 36, Springdale, and Qi Na Wu, 34, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Andrew Conner McChristian, 23, and Caitlin Leigh Veltmann, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Seth Allen Napier, 24, and Megan Michelle Shrader, 24, both of Bentonville
Wilson Rigoberto Rodriguez, 26, and Phasone Nanthavong, 19, both of Centerton
Pablo Fuentes Romero, 61, and Maria Noemy Escobar Hernandez, 53, both of Rogers
Juan Antonio Sandoval Jr., 20, and Sara Aletse Romero, 19, both of Rogers
Sept. 4
Christopher Wade Brown, 47, and Gina Elizabeth Brown, 52, both of Lowell
Justin Allen Gaither, 30, and Abby Nicole Rodabaugh, 29, both of Gravette
Jarad Daniel Goates, 22, Gentry, and Melissa Jo McClarty, 25, Rogers
Kevin Christopher Kerley, 28, and Courtney Rashell Ford, 21, both of Bentonville
Christopher Alexander Lundien, 40, and Jennifer Lynn Larkins, 40, both of Rogers
Gage Anthony Mills, 24, and Larissa Anya Wilson, 26, both of Bentonville
David Nolan Rinker, 22, and Mariah Michelle Madrid, 21, both of Bentonville
Jason Reeves Robinson, 40, and Lindsey Caron Yehling, 40, both of Bentonville
Juan Manuel Vargas, 42, and Veronica Jimenez Barragan, 45, both of Rogers
