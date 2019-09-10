Former longtime president of Harding University dies

Chancellor Emeritus Clifton Loyd Ganus, Jr., who served 73 years on the staff of Harding University, died on Monday, school officials said.

Ganus, 97, of Searcy, served as president of Harding University from 1965 to 1987 and he was chancellor emeritus at the time of his death.

“He gave the majority of his life to Harding,” a news release said. “Attending school, teaching, and serving in administrative roles up to his last days.”

After graduating from Harding in 1943 with majors in history and Bible, Ganus went on to preach in small churches in Mississippi and earn a master’s and doctorate in history from Tulane University before returning to his alma mater to teach in 1946. He remained at Harding ever since.

He served as the third president of the Church of Christ school located in Searcy.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.