HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 2 weeks

North Little Rock, with its quarterback suspended, laid an egg last Friday night in a 23-0 loss to Memphis Whitehaven.
We’re not used to seeing North Little Rock lose a game in the regular season. The loss snapped a 37-game regular-season winning streak for the Charging Wildcats.
We’re going to drop the team from No. 1 to No. 7 overall and let it work its way back up.
In the game of the week, Bentonville downed Conway by a final score of 17-10. We had Conway at No. 4 and Bentonville at No. 5 last week. This week, it’s Bentonville at No. 3 and Conway still at No. 4.
Greenwood is clearly the class of Class 6A again. The Bulldogs opened their season with a 38-10 win over Fort Smith Northside.
Here are the rankings after two weeks of the season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Greenwood
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Pulaski Academy
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Arkadelphia
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Searcy
- Jonesboro
- Lake Hamilton
- West Memphis
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Little Rock McClellan
- Morrilton
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Warren
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- Camden Harmony Grove
- McGehee
- Prescott
- Osceola
- Rison
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Fordyce
- Junction City
- Des Arc
- Gurdon