HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 2 weeks

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/COREY S. KRASKO Fort Smith Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood escapes Greenwood defender Jordan Hanna in the first quarter of Friday's game in Greenwood.

North Little Rock, with its quarterback suspended, laid an egg last Friday night in a 23-0 loss to Memphis Whitehaven.

We’re not used to seeing North Little Rock lose a game in the regular season. The loss snapped a 37-game regular-season winning streak for the Charging Wildcats.

We’re going to drop the team from No. 1 to No. 7 overall and let it work its way back up.

In the game of the week, Bentonville downed Conway by a final score of 17-10. We had Conway at No. 4 and Bentonville at No. 5 last week. This week, it’s Bentonville at No. 3 and Conway still at No. 4.

Greenwood is clearly the class of Class 6A again. The Bulldogs opened their season with a 38-10 win over Fort Smith Northside.

Here are the rankings after two weeks of the season:

OVERALL

Bryant Greenwood Bentonville Conway Pulaski Academy Cabot North Little Rock Arkadelphia Little Rock Christian Harrison

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville Conway Cabot North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Searcy Jonesboro Lake Hamilton West Memphis

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison Little Rock McClellan Morrilton

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Nashville Warren Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Camden Harmony Grove McGehee Prescott Osceola Rison

CLASS 2A