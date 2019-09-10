Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 2 weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 6:48 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/COREY S. KRASKO Fort Smith Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood escapes Greenwood defender Jordan Hanna in the first quarter of Friday's game in Greenwood.

North Little Rock, with its quarterback suspended, laid an egg last Friday night in a 23-0 loss to Memphis Whitehaven.

We’re not used to seeing North Little Rock lose a game in the regular season. The loss snapped a 37-game regular-season winning streak for the Charging Wildcats.

We’re going to drop the team from No. 1 to No. 7 overall and let it work its way back up.

In the game of the week, Bentonville downed Conway by a final score of 17-10. We had Conway at No. 4 and Bentonville at No. 5 last week. This week, it’s Bentonville at No. 3 and Conway still at No. 4.

Greenwood is clearly the class of Class 6A again. The Bulldogs opened their season with a 38-10 win over Fort Smith Northside.

Here are the rankings after two weeks of the season:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Greenwood
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Pulaski Academy
  6. Cabot
  7. North Little Rock
  8. Arkadelphia
  9. Little Rock Christian
  10. Harrison

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. Conway
  4. Cabot
  5. North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Searcy
  3. Jonesboro
  4. Lake Hamilton
  5. West Memphis

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock Christian
  3. Harrison
  4. Little Rock McClellan
  5. Morrilton

CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Nashville
  3. Warren
  4. Shiloh Christian
  5. Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

  1. Camden Harmony Grove
  2. McGehee
  3. Prescott
  4. Osceola
  5. Rison

CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Fordyce
  3. Junction City
  4. Des Arc
  5. Gurdon
