Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and President Donald Trump were yelling at one another Sunday on Twitter over MSNBC’s coverage of criminal justice overhauls, which led to a profane hashtag referring to Trump. By Monday, that hashtag had spawned a less profane one referring to Teigen: #filthymouthedwife. Trump in a series of tweets launched in on Legend and Teigen. “Guys like boring musician johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great is — but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” Trump wrote. Legend, of course, replied. “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody — ANYBODY — will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you,” Legend wrote. Trump apparently couldn’t or didn’t want to mention Teigen by name, which she noticed. “(T)agged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she wrote. In his tweets, Trump had tagged not only Legend but also CNN host Van Jones, who works with the Reform Alliance, and NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt, who hosted Life Inside, the MSNBC special that the president appeared to be reacting to. “(T)he absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me,” Teigen tweeted. She then leveraged her 11.5 million followers and Legend used his 12.9 million to get the profane hashtag trending. The hashtag #filthymouthedwife appears to have come later, as people seized on the phrase.

David Lee Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock band Van Halen is jumping to Las Vegas. The rocker will have a mini-residence at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He’ll be performing Jan. 8, Jan. 10-11 and March 18, March 20-21, March 25 and March 27-28. Tickets go on sale Saturday. Roth said in a statement: “A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on Earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

Photo by Invision

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend