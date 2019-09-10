In The News

Colleen Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City, Fla., said a child “inadvertently” took to school a package of candy laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and shared it with friends, resulting in nine students being hospitalized with stomach pains.

Richard Dobbins pleaded guilty during his trial in Columbus, Miss., and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of secretly photographing for lewd purposes, after a jury was shown video from a camera set up in a bathroom to record a teenage relative while she showered.

Shannon Kent, coroner of Lake County, Colo., was indicted on a charge of second-degree misconduct, accused of sending his wife on numerous death investigations even though she was not authorized to do so.

Ellen McMillion of Brandon, Fla., was banned for life from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., after, Orange County sheriff’s deputies said, she hit a taxi driver who didn’t have a cigarette to give to her, then later kicked a deputy who intervened.

Gary Horton, principal of Wilson High School in Alabama, said some stall doors in the boys’ restroom were removed after a student passed out in the restroom while vaping, adding it could be a temporary fix while the school figures out another solution.

Dakota Randall posted video to social media of a Tesla on the Massachusetts Turnpike in which the driver appears to be dozing and the passenger seems to be sleeping, and Randall said he honked a couple of times to try to wake the driver but admitted he did not call police.

Ian Thomas, a city councilman in Columbia, Mo., pleaded innocent to a misdemeanor charge alleging he worked out a deal for two developers to donate $40,000 to an affordable housing group in exchange for Thomas supporting their development plans.

Marcus Saaf was denied a vanity license plate by the Swedish Transport Agency after the owner of an American car sought a plate with the letters TRUMP, a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump, with the government agency saying it doesn’t approve letter combinations referring to politics.

Andrew Adams, a circuit judge in Clark County, Ind., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant during which he and another Clark County judge, Bradley Jacobs, were shot and wounded.