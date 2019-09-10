Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Swann resigns as AD at USC

Southern California Athletic Director Lynn Swann resigned Monday after three years on the job at his alma mater. New USC President Carol Folt announced the decision in a letter expressing her "sincere appreciation" for the former Trojans receiver. Dave Roberts, the former head of USC's compliance department, will serve as interim athletic director while the school searches for a new executive to run one of the nation's highest-profile athletic departments. Roberts is a special adviser to Folt, who assumed her position in July. The 67-year-old Swann was hired in 2016 despite no significant experience in athletic administration. USC's athletic department has faced several setbacks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver's tenure, notably involvement in the widespread college admissions scandal and the college basketball corruption scandal. Swann also soured many USC fans by backing football Coach Clay Helton, who was retained after the Trojans went 5-7 last year in the program's first losing season since 2000. Swann didn't hire Helton, but he signed the coach to a lucrative contract extension through 2023 after Helton's Trojans won the Rose Bowl and the Pac-12 in consecutive seasons.

Bama unhappy with 11 a.m.

Alabama officials have found an opponent they can't beat: The September heat. University President Stuart R. Bell and Athletic Director Greg Byrne issued a joint statement Monday complaining that the Southern Miss game on Sept. 21 has been set for 11 a.m. Central. The Crimson Tide just held a sparsely attended game against New Mexico State with a mid-afternoon kickoff and temperatures of about 95 degrees. The statement said Alabama has played more nonconference day games at home in September since 2014 than any other SEC team. Byrne and Bell say they've "had a number of conversations with" SEC officials. The game is set to be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2. Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban said earlier Monday he hopes the administration will keep trying to get such games scheduled at different times.

Florida starters hurting

No. 9 Florida likely will be without two of its best players to open SEC play Saturday. Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that receiver Kadarius Toney will miss "a couple of weeks" because of a left shoulder injury, and cornerback CJ Henderson is doubtful to play at Kentucky (2-0) because of a sprained left ankle. Mullen added that he won't put Henderson on the field "unless he's 100% healthy." The two starters were injured during a 45-0 victory over Tennessee-Martin. Toney took a hit on his left arm late in the first quarter, walked off the field in pain and eventually headed to the locker room for tests. Henderson tweaked his left ankle while covering a receiver in the second quarter, limped into the locker room and later returned to the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

Ole Miss LB ruled out

Mississippi linebacker MoMo Sanogo is expected to miss about 2½ months after injuring an ankle Saturday in a 31-17 victory over the University of Arkansas. Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke said Sanogo will undergo surgery today and is likely out for "roughly 10 weeks." Sanogo, a junior from Plano, Texas, recorded four tackles in the Rebels' first two games. He made 112 tackles last season to tie for fifth place among all SEC players.

Jaguars trade for QB Dobbs

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone. The Jaguars gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round selection in 2017. Dobbs, who has played in five games, will back up rookie Gardner Minshew. Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with 2 touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday. Minshew replaced Foles in the first quarter and completed 88% of his passes, becoming the most accurate single-game passer in Jaguars' history (minimum 25 attempts). His completion percentage also was the highest for any player with at least 15 pass attempts making his NFL debut. Foles broke his left clavicle on Jacksonville's 10th offensive play of the season. He was hit and landed on while throwing a 35-yard TD pass to DJ Chark. The Jaguars placed Foles on injured reserve Monday. If he is designated to return, Foles would be eligible to return to practice in late October and would be eligible to play in Week 11s.

BASEBALL

Baez eyes October

All-Star shortstop Javier Baez could return to the Chicago Cubs if they reach the playoffs. Baez saw a hand specialist in Chicago who confirmed the slugger has a hairline fracture of his left thumb. He is expected to miss the rest of this month, but the team said Monday he will continue his rehab in hopes of playing in October. The slumping Cubs headed into their series opener at San Diego on Monday in the NL's second wild-card slot. Baez got hurt on a headfirst slide into second base during a 4-0 loss to Milwaukee on Sept. 1. He is batting .281 with 29 home runs and 85 RBI. With Baez and Addison Russell sidelined, touted prospect Nico Hoerner was promoted from Class AA Tennessee and got the start against the Padres on Monday. Russell was hit in the head by a pitch from Milwaukee's Adrian Houser on Sunday. Maddon said the Cubs would know more about Russell's condition after he is seen by a local doctor.

Red Sox fire president

The Boston Red Sox parted ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement late Sunday night, shortly after the New York Yankees beat Boston 10-5. A veteran baseball executive who built a World Series champion in Miami and helped the Tigers reach the Series twice, Dombrowski was brought in to steady the Red Sox front office in 2015 with the team in the middle of back-to-back last-place finishes. The Red Sox won three consecutive AL East titles for the first time in franchise history, winning a club-record 108 games last season and their fourth World Series since 2004. This season has been disappointing for Boston, which is 76-68, 18½ games behind AL East-leading New York, and 8½ games out of the AL's second wild-card spot.

SOCCER

U.S. Soccer sued again

A promoter filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over the governing body's refusal to sanction international league matches in the United States. The suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by Relevent Sports, a company owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Relevent is now represented by Jeffrey Kessler, the lawyer retained by members of the U.S. women's national team in their wage and gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF. Relevent sued in New York Supreme Court after the USSF refused to sanction a league match between Ecuador's Barcelona and Guayaquil on May 5 at Miami Gardens, Fla. The USSF cited an Oct. 26 announcement by FIFA that its ruling council "emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association." In the suit, Relevant said that when it proposed moving a Spanish La Liga match last season between Barcelona and Girona, USSF President Carlos Cordeiro told it to first obtain approval from UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The Spanish federation refused to grant permission.

Photo by AP

Lynn Swann

