Police: 3 teens arrested, accused of taking loaded guns to east Arkansas school

Three teens arrested Tuesday are accused of taking loaded handguns to their east Arkansas school, police said.

The principal at the Kipp Delta Collegiate High School in Helena-West Helena received a notification about students having guns at the school and reported the situation to police at about 10 a.m., according to the city’s police chief, James Smith.

Officers who responded to the school found loaded handguns in the backpacks of three students, who were 16, 17 and 18 years old, he said. Smith identified the 18-year-old as Derek Carlock, Jr., but declined to name the other two as they were underage.

One of the teens also told police of an abandoned house where they stashed additional weapons, authorities said. Officers searched the house, 1157 Franklin St., and found roughly four long rifles, according to the chief.

Police said the teens were taken into custody and transferred to the Craighead County jail and will make their first appearance Wednesday in front of a Phillips County judge.

The three face charges of possession of handgun and possession of a weapon on campus, both of which are felonies, Smith said.