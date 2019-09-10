Special election results

Results of special elections held around the state on Tuesday.
BENTON COUNTY
Gentry:
A bond issue for recreational facilities and improvements, using an existing 0.875% sales and use tax levied in 2018.
For 121
Against 19
CLARK COUNTY
Arkadelphia: A temporary 1% sales and use tax to renovate and upgrade police and fire facilities; widen and repave streets; maintenance of and improvements to drainage facilities; and public facility improvements, including parks and municipal buildings.
For 476
Against 244
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY
Jonesboro: A temporary 1% sales tax. Half of the revenue would go to the city’s police and fire departments for capital improvement projects, equipment and other needs. The other half would go toward public amenities, including the library, the arts and parks. The temporary tax would expire in 12 years.
For 4,805
Against 5,016
CRITTENDEN COUNTY
West Memphis School District: A 7.5 mill increase, raising the total to 36.5 mills. The money would be used to help finance the construction of replacement campuses for the district’s West and Wonder junior high schools.
For 1,696
Against 319
GARLAND COUNTY
Hot Springs: A bond issue to renovate the baseball complex at the former Boys & Girls Club of Hot Springs, using an existing 3% sales tax on prepared food and lodging inside the city securing the debt.
For 1,126
Against 712
HOWARD COUNTY/SEVIER COUNTY
Dierks School District: Extend 11 debt mills through 2049 for constructing and equipping an elementary school classroom addition. Other funds would be used for HVAC replacement, roof repairs, parking lots, safety improvements and other projects.
For 139
Against 57
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY
County jail:
A permanent 0.25% tax for maintenance and operations.
For 1,159
Against 824
Temporary 0.375% sales tax for the cost of construction
For 1,136
Against 839
Facility bond
For 1,154
Against 825
Foreman School District: A millage increase, an extension of existing debt millage and a bond issue, primarily for a new high school. There would be 8.5 new debt service mills through 2049, making the total millage rate 44.0, and 7.5 existing debt mills would be extended through 2049, 12 years beyond the current commitment. The resulting bond issue would be for a new high school, constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities.
For 385
Against 147
LOGAN COUNTY
Magazine School District: A millage increase to 43.0 for security enhancements, and for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities. The district would have 4.0 new debt service mills through 2049. Also, 14.0 existing debt mills would be extended through 2049, 11 years beyond the current commitment.
FOR 96
AGAINST 95
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY
Manila: Replace an existing 1% sales and use tax with a new 1% sales and use tax for a bond issue. The city would make street and park improvements; a new rescue truck and improvements to the fire station; new police vehicle and radio equipment; fixing drainage problems; computerized water meters; repair sewer lines, manholes and pump stations; and renovate the airport community center.
Refunding bonds
For 185
Against 48
Street improvement bonds
For 195
Against 39
Park improvement bonds
For 184
Against 50
Fire Department improvement bonds
For 188
Against 44
Police Department improvements
For 182
Against 49
Water improvement bonds
For 194
Against 37
Sewer improvement bonds
For 193
Against 40
Community Center improvement bonds
For 178
Against 54
Drainage improvement bonds
For 195
Against 37
City Administration building improvement bonds
For 179
Against 53
POPE COUNTY
Atkins: Continuation of a 1.5% sales tax to pay bonds for new projects that include sewer and water system improvement; upgrading the city pool and building a new park with a splash pad.
Ordinance
For 121
Against 19
Refunding bonds
For 120
Against 19
Park improvement bonds
For 116
Against 24
Water improvement bonds
For 122
Against 17
Sewer improvement bonds
For 119
Against 20
SALINE COUNTY
Harmony Grove School District: A millage increase that would set the new rate at 45.6 mills. The district would have 3.8 new debt mills through 2049. Also, 16.8 existing debt mills would be extended through 2049, an additional eight years beyond the current commitment. The money would pay for constructing and equipping a high school addition, and constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities.
For 172
Against 188