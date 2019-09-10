Special election results

Results of special elections held around the state on Tuesday.

BENTON COUNTY

Gentry:

A bond issue for recreational facilities and improvements, using an existing 0.875% sales and use tax levied in 2018.

For 121

Against 19

CLARK COUNTY

Arkadelphia: A temporary 1% sales and use tax to renovate and upgrade police and fire facilities; widen and repave streets; maintenance of and improvements to drainage facilities; and public facility improvements, including parks and municipal buildings.

For 476

Against 244

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY

Jonesboro: A temporary 1% sales tax. Half of the revenue would go to the city’s police and fire departments for capital improvement projects, equipment and other needs. The other half would go toward public amenities, including the library, the arts and parks. The temporary tax would expire in 12 years.

For 4,805

Against 5,016

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

West Memphis School District: A 7.5 mill increase, raising the total to 36.5 mills. The money would be used to help finance the construction of replacement campuses for the district’s West and Wonder junior high schools.

For 1,696

Against 319

GARLAND COUNTY

Hot Springs: A bond issue to renovate the baseball complex at the former Boys & Girls Club of Hot Springs, using an existing 3% sales tax on prepared food and lodging inside the city securing the debt.

For 1,126

Against 712

HOWARD COUNTY/SEVIER COUNTY

Dierks School District: Extend 11 debt mills through 2049 for constructing and equipping an elementary school classroom addition. Other funds would be used for HVAC replacement, roof repairs, parking lots, safety improvements and other projects.

For 139

Against 57

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY

County jail:

A permanent 0.25% tax for maintenance and operations.

For 1,159

Against 824

Temporary 0.375% sales tax for the cost of construction

For 1,136

Against 839

Facility bond

For 1,154

Against 825

Foreman School District: A millage increase, an extension of existing debt millage and a bond issue, primarily for a new high school. There would be 8.5 new debt service mills through 2049, making the total millage rate 44.0, and 7.5 existing debt mills would be extended through 2049, 12 years beyond the current commitment. The resulting bond issue would be for a new high school, constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities.

For 385

Against 147

LOGAN COUNTY

Magazine School District: A millage increase to 43.0 for security enhancements, and for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities. The district would have 4.0 new debt service mills through 2049. Also, 14.0 existing debt mills would be extended through 2049, 11 years beyond the current commitment.

FOR 96

AGAINST 95

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY

Manila: Replace an existing 1% sales and use tax with a new 1% sales and use tax for a bond issue. The city would make street and park improvements; a new rescue truck and improvements to the fire station; new police vehicle and radio equipment; fixing drainage problems; computerized water meters; repair sewer lines, manholes and pump stations; and renovate the airport community center.

Refunding bonds

For 185

Against 48

Street improvement bonds

For 195

Against 39

Park improvement bonds

For 184

Against 50

Fire Department improvement bonds

For 188

Against 44

Police Department improvements

For 182

Against 49

Water improvement bonds

For 194

Against 37

Sewer improvement bonds

For 193

Against 40

Community Center improvement bonds

For 178

Against 54

Drainage improvement bonds

For 195

Against 37

City Administration building improvement bonds

For 179

Against 53

POPE COUNTY

Atkins: Continuation of a 1.5% sales tax to pay bonds for new projects that include sewer and water system improvement; upgrading the city pool and building a new park with a splash pad.

Ordinance

For 121

Against 19

Refunding bonds

For 120

Against 19

Park improvement bonds

For 116

Against 24

Water improvement bonds

For 122

Against 17

Sewer improvement bonds

For 119

Against 20

SALINE COUNTY

Harmony Grove School District: A millage increase that would set the new rate at 45.6 mills. The district would have 3.8 new debt mills through 2049. Also, 16.8 existing debt mills would be extended through 2049, an additional eight years beyond the current commitment. The money would pay for constructing and equipping a high school addition, and constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping other school facilities.

For 172

Against 188