FOOTBALL

UCA players receive Southland awards

Lujuan Winningham and Davis Harrison of the University of Central Arkansas were named offensive and defensive players of the week by the Southland Conference on Monday.

Winningham caught 8 passes for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bears' 24-16 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday, with both touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter.

Harrison had seven tackles and an interception with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.

Henderson, OBU players honored by GAC

L'lliott Curry of Henderson State University was named offensive player of the week by the Great American Conference, and Keandre Evans and Gabe Goodman of Ouachita Baptist University were named defensive and special teams players of the week Monday.

Curry caught 8 passes for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Oklahoma Baptist. His 178 receiving yards represented the most by a Reddies receiver in a single game since Darius Davis had 181 yards against Arkansas Tech in 2014.

Evans had two interceptions in the Tigers' season-opening 16-14 victory against Harding. His second interception came with 45 seconds left to seal the victory.

Goodman kicked the winning field goal with 1:05 remaining against Harding as the Tigers prevailed. Goodman made 3 of 4 field goals, with a long of 38 yards.

Lyon's Taylor earns weekly honor

Lyon College linebacker Sam Taylor was named player of the week by the Sooner Athletic Conference on Monday.

Taylor landed his third career weekly honor after recording a game-high 13 tackles in a 28-20 loss to Hendrix College.

Hendrix defender wins conference award

Jacob Bremmon of Hendrix College was named defensive player of the week by the Southern Athletic Association on Monday.

Bremmon returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown in a 28-20 victory over Lyon College on Saturday.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas' Buhl wins in Minnesota

William Buhl of the University of Arkansas won the Gopher Invitational with a 54-hole total of 207 on Monday in Independence, Minn.

Buhl edged Dan Erickson of Texas A&M by one stroke. He birdied the 15th hole and closed with three consecutive birdies.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot an 854 (290-276-288) to finish tied for third with Oklahoma. Baylor won the tournament with an 848, and Texas A&M was second with an 850.

Individually, Tyson Reeder of Arkansas finished tied for 16th with a 215 (73-69-73).

UCA third in Mississippi

The University of Central Arkansas shot a 281 after the first round of the Sam Hall Intercollegiate in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Bears trail Troy, which leads with a 273, and Sam Houston State at 274.

Individually, Blaine Calhoon of Central Arkansas shot a 68 and is tied for eighth place.

Lyon in second place

Nick Beausoleil, Tomas Mariscotti and Zach Shirley each shot a 76 to put Lyon College in second place after the first round of the Lyon College Fall Classic at Cooper's Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne.

Lyon shot a 305 and trails Central Baptist College by nine strokes. Williams Baptist is in third place at 307, while Blue Mountain College is fourth at 308.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas fifth in South Carolina

The University of Arkansas shot a 575 (287-288) and is in fifth place after the first two rounds at the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, S.C.

Vanderbilt and Florida State lead with a 560. Florida is third at 562 and Florida State is fourth at 574.

Individually, Brooke Matthews of Arkansas is tied for 23rd with a 144 (71-73).

ASU sixth in Missouri

Arkansas State University shot a 603 through the first two rounds of the Payne Stewart Memorial in Springfield, Mo.

UTEP shot a 589 to lead while Missouri State is second at 591 and Oral Roberts is third at 597. Creighton and Wichita State are tied for fourth at 606.

Individually, Sydni Leung of Arkansas State shot a 148 (74-74) and is in eighth place.

Henderson State leads in Oklahoma

Henderson State University shot a 304 and leads by three strokes after the first round of the NSU Golf Classic in Tahlequah, Okla.

Rogers State is in second place with a 307 and Oklahoma Christian is third with a 308. Harding University is fourth with a 309, and Southern Arkansas University is 11th with a 329.

Individually, Henderson State's Karen Lee is tied for fourth with a 75. Teammates Allie Branch and Daphney Tilton are tied for eighth with a 76. Harding's Abby Bryan also has a 76, and Southern Arkansas' Chelsea Crow is tied for 14th with a 77.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding's Smith earns GAC award

Emily Smith of Harding University was named offensive player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Smith led the Lady Bisons to three victories at the Alabama-Huntsville Invitational, and had 18 kills and 11 blocks in a victory over Montevallo.

MEN'S SOCCER

Ozarks' Valestin takes conference award

University of the Ozarks junior goalkeeper Logan Valestin was named the American Southwest Conference defensive player of the week on Monday.

Valestin posted a shutout against Williams Baptist and totaled five saves in a 1-0 victory Saturday.

Sports on 09/10/2019