The Nation in Brief

The remains of the Adas Israel Congregation synagogue are seen after Monday’s fire in Duluth, Minn.

Fire guts historic Minnesota synagogue

DULUTH, Minn. -- Fire officials say a blaze has gutted a historic synagogue in a Minnesota city.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth about 2 a.m. Monday.

All that is left among the charred remains are the remnants of some structural walls. Duluth Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie says it "is pretty much a total loss."

Officials haven't provided information on the cause of the blaze.

Authorities say one firefighter who was struck by falling debris was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership of 75 people.

Construction of the synagogue was completed in 1902.

Van fears close Baltimore's downtown

BALTIMORE -- A suspicious vehicle that prompted calls to the bomb squad and shut down much of downtown Baltimore on Monday turned out to contain only stolen diesel fuel, police said.

Baltimore police Col. Richard Worley told reporters that the 15-passenger van had been rigged to steal diesel, which was stored in two large containers.

Police responded to a call about the van parked on the second floor of a garage late Monday morning.

Worley said that after the ensuing evacuations and road closures, "we then went in and examined the vehicle with our robot and found that the devices that we thought could have possibly been hazardous are just used to basically steal diesel fuel."

Worley declined to name the vehicle's owner but said the owner had no intent to put others in danger.

The police activity affected office buildings, apartments and a shopping mall near the city's Inner Harbor.

FBI starts probe of California boat fire

LOS ANGELES -- U.S. authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into the fiery dive boat disaster that killed 34 people off the coast of California, the FBI said Monday.

The FBI, Coast Guard and U.S. attorney in Los Angeles are participating in the investigation with other agencies, officials said. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said no criminal charges have been filed.

On Friday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the investigation had not yet taken a criminal turn, though charges were possible. That turn of events appeared to happen Sunday when federal agents raided the office of the boat's owner, Truth Aquatics Inc. in Santa Barbara, and its two remaining vessels.

Investigators have been gathering other evidence, including interviewing the captain and four surviving crew members, since the Sept. 2 tragedy off the Channel Islands.

Thirty-three passengers and one crew member were trapped below deck when the fire broke out after 3 a.m. on the Conception. Initial examinations indicate the people died of smoke inhalation before being burned, Brown said. All but one body has been found.

Authorities are looking into various safety issues, including whether a night watchman was on duty when the blaze broke out.

Trump honors 11 shooting responders

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump presented the Medal of Valor on Monday to six police officers who responded to the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting last month and honored five civilians for their actions at the scene of the shooting in El Paso, Texas, that same weekend.

Trump recognized the "unbelievably exceptional Americans" at a solemn White House ceremony at which he recounted the actions of two gunmen that left 31 people dead and many others injured.

"These incredible patriots responded to the worst violence and most barbaric hatred with the best of American courage, character and strength," Trump said. "Faced with grave and harrowing threats, the men and women standing behind us stepped forward to save the lives of their fellow Americans. Few people could have done, and even would have done, what they did."

The Medal of Valor is the highest public safety award bestowed by the president. Trump said the six officers honored Monday responded "with the best of American courage" to the early morning attack in an entertainment district in Dayton.

Five civilians were also given "heroic commendations" for their roles in responding to the attack at a Walmart Supercenter in El Paso.

Honorees included the store manager, who Trump said was outside when the first shots were fired and raced inside to help others escape.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

Photo by AP/Tyler Morning Telegraph/SARAH A. MILLER

Orr Elementary School student Nathan Grant, 8, has lunch with his great-grandmother Shirley Nicholas on Monday at the school in Tyler, Texas. The school held its annual “Grubbing with Grands” event that invites adults to visit their children and grandchildren for lunch.

A Section on 09/10/2019