Arkansas woman, 21, accused of hitting husband with car, authorities say

Authorities early Sunday arrested a 21-year-old woman accused of hitting her husband with a car during an argument in central Arkansas.

Brady Ferguson, 22, of Roland, told authorities he was walking down a road near Bigelow when he saw approaching headlights, according to a Facebook post by the Perry County sheriff’s office. The man told deputies the “next thing he knew he was flying in the air and he woke up in the ditch,” the post reads.

Authorities said a separate deputy en route to the call spotted Ferguson’s wife, Tristen Brownlee, 21, and his mother near Taylor Loop and Arkansas 113 South. Brownlee, also of Roland, told the deputy that she and her husband had been arguing and that he jumped out of her moving vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found damage to Brownlee’s car that was “equivalent” to Ferguson’s injuries and took her into custody, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ferguson wasn’t seriously hurt when the car struck him.

Brownlee was booked into the Perry County jail on Sunday and was released several hours later, an online jail roster shows. She faces charges of aggravated assault, DWI and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.