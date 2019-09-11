Arkansas motorcyclist, 50, dies after car fails to yield, authorities say

A 50-year-old motorcyclist died after a car turned in front of him Monday afternoon in Benton County, troopers said.

Randall Neil James Jr. of Garfield was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson east on U.S. 62 when the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., an Arkansas State Police preliminary report says.

A 2007 Kia Spectra turned left onto the highway from North Old Wire Road and failed to yield to the motorcycle, authorities said.

According to the report, James died after his motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the Spectra.

The Spectra driver, 29-year-old Megan S. Wright of Bentonville and a 56-year-old passenger were listed as being hurt in the wreck.

Troopers described conditions as sunny and clear when the crash occurred.

James’ death marked at least the 335th fatality on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.