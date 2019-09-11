Former North Little Rock mayor Eddie Powell dies after lengthy illness

Eddie Powell, a former North Little Rock mayor and vice chairman of Central Arkansas Water, died Wednesday morning after a lengthy illness.

Powell was mayor of North Little Rock 1974-1979 and stayed active in government issues for years afterward.

Powell was instrumental in the merger of the water utilities of Little Rock and North Little Rock that formed Central Arkansas Water. He also was chairman of the North Little Rock Senior Citizens Commission during both the building of and later expansion of the Patrick Hays Senior Citizens Center.

