Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Former North Little Rock mayor Eddie Powell dies after lengthy illness

by Jake Sandlin | Today at 12:17 p.m.

Eddie Powell, a former North Little Rock mayor and vice chairman of Central Arkansas Water, died Wednesday morning after a lengthy illness.

Powell was mayor of North Little Rock 1974-1979 and stayed active in government issues for years afterward.

Powell was instrumental in the merger of the water utilities of Little Rock and North Little Rock that formed Central Arkansas Water. He also was chairman of the North Little Rock Senior Citizens Commission during both the building of and later expansion of the Patrick Hays Senior Citizens Center.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT