Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Greek fried cheese dressed with garlic sauce is gratifying

by AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Via The Associated Press | Today at 1:48 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Pan-Fried Halloumi Photo by Daniel J. van Ackere (America's Test Kitchen via AP)

Named for the small frying pan traditionally used to prepare this dish, Greek saganaki is an appetizer made by pan-searing slabs of firm cheese. We chose to create a version using halloumi.

To make a slightly more dressed-up version, we made a quick sauce with thinly sliced garlic, fresh parsley and red pepper flakes to drizzle over the top. The pan-fried halloumi also tastes great with a drizzle of honey.

Pan-Fried Halloumi

2 tablespoons cornmeal

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 (8 ounce) block halloumi cheese, sliced into ½ inch-thick slabs

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Lemon wedges

Garlic Sauce, optional, for serving (instructions follow)

Combine cornmeal and flour in shallow dish. Working with 1 piece of cheese at a time, coat both wide sides with cornmeal mixture, pressing to help coating adhere; transfer to plate.

Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Arrange halloumi in single layer in skillet and cook until golden brown on both sides, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to platter and serve with lemon wedges.

For the Garlic Sauce: Add 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil to now-empty skillet and heat over medium heat until shimmering. Add 1 thinly sliced garlic clove, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, and ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes and cook until garlic is golden brown and fragrant, about 1 minute. Drizzle oil mixture over pan-fried halloumi and serve with lemon wedges.

Makes about 8 servings.

Food on 09/11/2019

Print Headline: Greek fried cheese dressed with garlic sauce is gratifying

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT