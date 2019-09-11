• Robert Williams and his wife, Tiffany, of Montoursville, Pa., who reportedly bought an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers and a camper with $120,000 that was accidentally deposited in their bank account, now face felony theft charges because the bank discovered the error and the couple are unable to repay the money, state police say.

• Victoria Thomas Frabutt, 56, has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration after her husband, James Frabutt, 61, reported in Carteret County, N.C., that she tied him up and attacked him with a knife, and deputies said they were able to locate the body part and put it on ice for medical personnel.

• Christy James, a former court clerk in Wayne County, Miss., was indicted on an embezzlement charge after prosecutors said she took nearly $36,900 in cash and money orders that people had used to pay fines and then voided electronic records of transactions to conceal it.

• Marilyn Lovelace and her husband, Jimmie, of Farmington, Mo., who won a $3.7 million lottery jackpot in 2007, walked away with a $50,000 lottery prize, narrowly missing out on a second multimillion-dollar payout last week.

• Fred Jones, a sheriff's sergeant in Lake County, Fla., said police don't know why a 17-year-old high school student used money she stole from her parents to pay someone to try to kill them, but the teen now faces two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.

• Tyler Huffhines, 20, was arrested after prosecutors in Kenosha, Wis., said that every day for almost two years he manufactured thousands of counterfeit vaping cartridges that contained THC oil.

• Torrick Lavez Friels, 33, a Marksville, La., police officer, was arrested on charges of malfeasance and misuse of the police database after authorities said he illegally downloaded personal data and gave it to someone who didn't need it for law enforcement.

• Mark Michael Jones Jr., of Columbia, Mo., is charged with felony animal abuse after he stabbed his girlfriend's dog and then, after getting into a vehicle to take the animal to the veterinarian, strangled it to death, a probable cause statement says.

• Nickalas J. Kedrowitz, 15, who was 13 when authorities said he killed his siblings in Osgood, Ind., will be tried as an adult in the suffocation deaths of his 23-month-old half sister and his 11-month-old stepbrother.

