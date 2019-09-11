Internal review finds no evidence of racial discrimination by University of Arkansas at Fort Smith basketball coach

The bell tower at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and former student Tyler Williams are shown in these file photos.

An internal review found no evidence of racial discrimination by a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith coach, the school’s top administrator said in a campus-wide email Wednesday.

Former player Tyler Williams, 22, had said he was dismissed from the men’s basketball team after Coach Jim Boone expressed disapproval of his dreadlocks hairstyle.

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley said in an email that the school's equal employment opportunity officer sent letters to the former student and to the head coach saying that the officer "did not find substantial evidence to support the claim of race discrimination; however, the process revealed a need for better communications when addressing a sensitive matter, particularly when raised by a student."

