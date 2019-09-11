Library will host digital workshops

The William F. Laman Public Library System has been chosen by the American Library Association to be a part of Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, sponsored by Grow With Google, the tech company's economic opportunity initiative.

The program is a partnership between the American Library Association and the Public Library Association.

Laman Library will be host to Grow With Google workshops, including a special series to help job seekers, small-business owners and entrepreneurs, but with coding and game design classes to help anyone improve their digital skills, according to a post on the library's website, lamanlibrary.org.

The first Job Seekers workshop will be 11 a.m.-noon Monday at Laman Library's main branch, 2801 Orange St., and again Sept. 16 and 23. The workshops are free.

For a full schedule of all workshops, or more information, visit the library's website.