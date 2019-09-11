FRONT BURNER: Like carmelized onions? Let's jam!

This onion jam is delicious on toast, inside a sandwich, atop a burger or as a relish for grilled chicken or pork.

It is a bit time consuming to make — the onions caramelize slowly over the course of an hour — but the end result is worth the wait.

The recipe is loosely based on one in Umami Bomb: 75 Vegetarian Recipes That Explode With Flavor by Raquel Pelzel.

Pelzel's recipe called for quickly browning the onions, then cooking them covered for about 25 minutes. Although there's nothing wrong with Pelzel's method if you just want browned onions, true caramelization takes time. Lots of time. And covering the pan steams them, for true caramelized onions you want the water to evaporate out so the onion's natural sugars are concentrated.

Onion Jam

¼ cup olive oil

4 yellow onions, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh herbs such as rosemary or thyme, optional

Salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons dry vermouth (or vegetable broth)

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and herbs if using and cook, stirring to coat evenly with the oil. Cook, stirring frequently and adjusting the heat as necessary to prevent the onions from browning too quickly. When the onions are beginning to soften, season with salt to taste. Continue cooking and stirring until the onions are deep, amber brown, about 45 minutes. Sprinkle in the sugar and pour in balsamic and the vermouth. Using the edge of a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet and continue cooking until most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and let cool 15 minutes. Transfer mixture to a food processor or blender and pulse a few times to chop to desired texture. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Makes about 1 cup.

