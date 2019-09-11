Local scores

MOUNTAIN BIKING

Arkansas NICA

At Eureka Springs

Girls

Varsity

Jordan Sauls, Bentonville West^1:11:39.06

Zoe March, Bentonville High^1:16:43.11

Ryleigh Reddell^Bentonville West^1:17:38.43

Junior Varsity

Emma Johnson, LR Composite^58:23.50

Victoria Hatley, Arkansas Arts Acad.^58:27.83

Lauren Adams, Bentonville High^1:06:47.13

Sophomore

Emma Belic, Hot Springs^40:10.47

Kathryn Kelley, Rogers RAMS^42:50.40

Dallice White, Pea Ridge^44:35.19

Freshman

Emmery Bray, Thaden^34:19.02

Carrie Pool, Bentonville High^35:31.98

Ella Wise, Thaden^39:01.39

Eighth Grade

Norah Phelps, Haas Hall^29:02.56

Kayleigh Costello, Hot Springs^29:34.20

Kayley Schrauber, Lincoln JH^29:48.02

Seventh Grade

Harper Moore, Lincoln JH^28:03.20

Maddie Keller, Lincoln JH^28:43.68

Alyssa Long, Lincoln JH^31:02.84

Sixth Grade

Avery Roberts, Thaden^34:35.99

Rebekah Pendergraft, Conway Composite^34:43.83

Daphne Dark, Rogers RAMS^36:11.42

Boys

Varsity

Cayden Parker, Hot Springs^53:38.34

Joel Bouma, Rogers RAMS^57:34.52

Will Peterson, Bentonville High^59:34.96

Junior Varsity

Malaki Caldwell, Okla. Flyers^40:40.39

Sterling Minick, Rogers RAMS^43:18.86

Bryce Watson, Bentonville High^45:27.96

Sophomore

Luke Jacuzzi, Catholic^31:49.36

Luke Reilly, Okla. Flyers^32:05.77

Easton Bouma, Rogers RAMS^32:11.88

Freshman

Austin Traywick, Conway Composite^29:14.84

Malachi Jackson, Okla. Flyers^29:52.15

Finn Parker, Hot Springs^30:09.59

Eighth Grade

Joshua Leamon, Conway Composite^23:47.58

Graelan Rodgers, Hot Springs^24:24.48

Joseph Bariola, Hot Springs^25:31.10

Seventh Grade

Teague Wells, Haas Hall^26:08.97

Harry Ware, Lincoln JH^27:39.75

Henry Little, Arkansas Arts Acad.^27:42.22

Sixth Grade

Reid Ronck, St. Vincent de Paul^26:31.62

Nicholas Byrne, Lincoln JH^27:10.04

Jaxon Hall, Okla. Flyers^28:42.12

PREP GOLF

At Greens at Blossom Way

Boys

Bentonville West 159, Rogers Heritage 170

Bentonville West

Gabe Bailey^47

Caleb Wilkins^38

Ethan Martinez^44

Brayden Trollinger^36*

Jake Brown^41

Rogers Heritage

Colby Scroggins^39

Deqlyn Buttrey^41

Hunter Brunell^45

Joel Leonard^45

Ward Richardson^52

Girls

Bentonville West 164, Rogers Heritage 165

Bentonville West

Cierra Boren^51

Molly Myers^51

Nadia Kuzmich^62

Skyler Stone^62

Rogers Heritage

Kennedy Walters^39*

Lindsay Gaddy^59

Chloe Chaapelear^67

*denotes medalists

At Kingswood, Bella Vista

Bentonville High 127, Rogers High 154

Bentonville High

Kinslee Miller^43

Lauren Pleiman^43

Lauren Milligan^41*

Sydney Billington^43

Anya Tillman^47

Rogers High

Sydney Allensworth^46

Carli Jones^60

Caroline Jones^54

Sophie Grober^63

Sydney Bress^54

