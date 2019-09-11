Local scores

MOUNTAIN BIKING
Arkansas NICA
At Eureka Springs
Girls
Varsity
Jordan Sauls, Bentonville West^1:11:39.06
Zoe March, Bentonville High^1:16:43.11
Ryleigh Reddell^Bentonville West^1:17:38.43
Junior Varsity
Emma Johnson, LR Composite^58:23.50
Victoria Hatley, Arkansas Arts Acad.^58:27.83
Lauren Adams, Bentonville High^1:06:47.13
Sophomore
Emma Belic, Hot Springs^40:10.47
Kathryn Kelley, Rogers RAMS^42:50.40
Dallice White, Pea Ridge^44:35.19
Freshman
Emmery Bray, Thaden^34:19.02
Carrie Pool, Bentonville High^35:31.98
Ella Wise, Thaden^39:01.39
Eighth Grade
Norah Phelps, Haas Hall^29:02.56
Kayleigh Costello, Hot Springs^29:34.20
Kayley Schrauber, Lincoln JH^29:48.02
Seventh Grade
Harper Moore, Lincoln JH^28:03.20
Maddie Keller, Lincoln JH^28:43.68
Alyssa Long, Lincoln JH^31:02.84
Sixth Grade
Avery Roberts, Thaden^34:35.99
Rebekah Pendergraft, Conway Composite^34:43.83
Daphne Dark, Rogers RAMS^36:11.42
Boys
Varsity
Cayden Parker, Hot Springs^53:38.34
Joel Bouma, Rogers RAMS^57:34.52
Will Peterson, Bentonville High^59:34.96
Junior Varsity
Malaki Caldwell, Okla. Flyers^40:40.39
Sterling Minick, Rogers RAMS^43:18.86
Bryce Watson, Bentonville High^45:27.96
Sophomore
Luke Jacuzzi, Catholic^31:49.36
Luke Reilly, Okla. Flyers^32:05.77
Easton Bouma, Rogers RAMS^32:11.88
Freshman
Austin Traywick, Conway Composite^29:14.84
Malachi Jackson, Okla. Flyers^29:52.15
Finn Parker, Hot Springs^30:09.59
Eighth Grade
Joshua Leamon, Conway Composite^23:47.58
Graelan Rodgers, Hot Springs^24:24.48
Joseph Bariola, Hot Springs^25:31.10
Seventh Grade
Teague Wells, Haas Hall^26:08.97
Harry Ware, Lincoln JH^27:39.75
Henry Little, Arkansas Arts Acad.^27:42.22
Sixth Grade
Reid Ronck, St. Vincent de Paul^26:31.62
Nicholas Byrne, Lincoln JH^27:10.04
Jaxon Hall, Okla. Flyers^28:42.12
PREP GOLF
At Greens at Blossom Way
Boys
Bentonville West 159, Rogers Heritage 170
Bentonville West
Gabe Bailey^47
Caleb Wilkins^38
Ethan Martinez^44
Brayden Trollinger^36*
Jake Brown^41
Rogers Heritage
Colby Scroggins^39
Deqlyn Buttrey^41
Hunter Brunell^45
Joel Leonard^45
Ward Richardson^52
Girls
Bentonville West 164, Rogers Heritage 165
Bentonville West
Cierra Boren^51
Molly Myers^51
Nadia Kuzmich^62
Skyler Stone^62
Rogers Heritage
Kennedy Walters^39*
Lindsay Gaddy^59
Chloe Chaapelear^67
*denotes medalists
At Kingswood, Bella Vista
Bentonville High 127, Rogers High 154
Bentonville High
Kinslee Miller^43
Lauren Pleiman^43
Lauren Milligan^41*
Sydney Billington^43
Anya Tillman^47
Rogers High
Sydney Allensworth^46
Carli Jones^60
Caroline Jones^54
Sophie Grober^63
Sydney Bress^54
