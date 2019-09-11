Ex-FEMA, aid workers indicted in fraud

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal authorities said Tuesday that they have arrested two former officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the former president of a major disaster relief contractor, accusing them of bribery and fraud in the efforts to restore electricity to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Puerto Rico said the then-president of Cobra Acquisitions LLC, Donald Keith Ellison, gave FEMA’s deputy regional director airline flights, hotel accommodations, personal security services and the use of a credit card.

In return, Ahsha Nateef Tribble “used any opportunity she had to benefit Cobra,” said U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez, including accelerating payments to the company and pressuring local power authority officials to award it contracts.

Ellison also gave a job to a friend of Tribble’s, Jovanda R. Patterson, who had been FEMA deputy chief of staff in Puerto Rico before resigning in July 2018 to work for Cobra Energy LLC, according to the indictment. Cobra Acquisitions and Cobra Energy are subsidiaries of Oklahoma City-based Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Tribble was FEMA’s primary leader in trying to restore electric power after Hurricane Maria destroyed the power grid in 2017. Cobra was given contracts worth about $1.8 billion.

Authorities said Tribble was arrested Monday in Florida, and Ellison was detained in Oklahoma.

Kansas confirms vaping-related death

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas health officials have confirmed the first death in the state related to an outbreak of a lung disease linked to vaping.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release Tuesday that the recent death involved a Kansas resident over the age of 50 who had a history of underlying health issues. The unidentified patient was hospitalized with symptoms that progressed rapidly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 450 possible cases of lung disease related to vaping reported in 33 states. As many as six cases nationwide have ended in death, including the now confirmed Kansas death.

The agency says no evidence of infectious diseases has been identified, meaning the illnesses are likely associated with chemical exposure. It says no specific substance or product has been linked to all cases, though many cases involve people who reported vaping THC, marijuana’s high-inducing chemical.

Flynn sentencing date set for Dec. 18

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has set a Dec. 18 sentencing date for Michael Flynn as a lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser accused federal prosecutors of “egregious government misconduct.”

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan scheduled Flynn’s sentencing during a status conference Tuesday in which Flynn’s legal team escalated its criticism of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Flynn attorney Sidney Powell said prosecutors have withheld information favorable to Flynn. Prosecutors deny that.

Flynn was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying to the FBI about his December 2016 conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. But that sentencing hearing was cut short after Flynn asked that he be allowed to continue cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of earning credit toward a lighter punishment.

In a court filing, Powell accused Justice Department prosecutors of withholding evidence that she says would be favorable to the defense.

Prosecutors have strongly rejected that assertion, saying “the government has exceeded its discovery and disclosure obligations in this matter,” including by providing Flynn with more than 22,000 pages of documents.

Texas inmate executed for ’10 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death-row inmate was executed Tuesday for fatally shooting a 61-year-old woman at her North Texas home nearly a decade ago during a spate of crimes that included thefts and another killing.

Mark Anthony Soliz, 37, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the June 2010 slaying of Nancy Weatherly during a robbery at her rural home near Godley, about 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

At his trial, prosecutors said Soliz and another man, Jose Ramos, committed at least 13 crimes in the Fort Worth area over eight days in June 2010.

After fatally shooting a deliveryman around 6 a.m. on June 29, 2010, the duo drove in a stolen car to Weatherly’s home, which they ransacked. Prosecutors said Weatherly begged for her life but was shot in the back of the head.

Ramos was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of Weatherly and the deliveryman, Ruben Martinez.