Neighbors and staff to host 5 prospects

Guard Jersey Wolfenbarger (4) was named the Class 6A girls MVP after scoring 23 points on 7-of-22 shooting, including the game-winning jumper with 2.4 seconds left.

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff are expected to host five prospects for unofficial visits on Saturday.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, a junior point guard from Fort Smith Northside, junior forward Ashlyn Sage of Weatherford, Okla., junior guard Samara Spencer of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sophmore guard Myka Perry of Norman, Okla., and sophomore Darianna Littlepage-Buggs of Classen SAS High School in Oklahoma City are planning to check out the Razorbacks.

Wolfenbarger, 6-2, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Louisville and others. ESPN rates her a four-star recruit, the No. 5 point guard and No. 19 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

Spencer, 5-9, averaged 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists as a sophomore.

Sage, 6-2, averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots for 21-6 Weatherford as a sophomore. She has offers from Arkansas and Virginia Commonwealth.

She’s familiar with 2020 Arkansas guard commitment Rylee Langerman of Christian Heritage in Del City, Okla., and 2021 Arkansas post pledge Emrie Ellis of Ada Vanoss.

Perry, 5-11, has offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Florida, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Iowa State, Kansas and others. She helped lead Norman to the Class 6A state title as a freshman.

Littlepage-Buggs averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks as a freshman.