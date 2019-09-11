One-sheet shrimp dish keeps prep easy

This recipe is one of those sheet-pan dishes in which everything is made on the same pan in the oven. What's a bit different about this one is that the potatoes need to cook longer than the other two main ingredients.

Making an entire dinner on a sheet pan in the oven is a game-changer, especially if you're swamped for time. Don't let the lengthy ingredients list scare you away. Once you have everything on hand, the recipe comes together quickly.

The mix of Dijon, olive oil and seasoning coating does double duty here. You coat the potatoes first in the mixture and then dump them on the pan and place it in the oven. Later, in the same bowl, you can add the frozen green beans to coat them.

Sheet Pan Spicy Shrimp With Green Beans and Potatoes

1 pound colossal shrimp (13 count per pound), peeled, leaving tail intact

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 large clove garlic, peeled, crushed

½ teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)

2 teaspoons regular or smoked paprika

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1 large clove garlic, pressed or finely minced

½ teaspoon Morton Nature's Seasons Seasoning Blend or favorite all-purpose seasoning

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ pound small red potatoes, quartered

½ pound fresh or frozen whole green beans and waxed (yellow) beans

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat a rimmed sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Place shrimp in a large bowl and add enough water to cover shrimp by at least 1 inch. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons salt and 2 tablespoons sugar and swish it around in the water so it dissolves. Set aside, while you prepare the other ingredients.

Mix together the garlic, 1 tablespoon salt, the cayenne pepper, paprika and canola oil. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. It should have a mild spiciness to it, but not overpowering; set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, Dijon, garlic, seasoning blend, oregano and salt and pepper to taste. The mixture should look emulsified, not separated or grainy. Add the quartered potatoes and toss to coat. Place the coated potatoes on one side of the sheet pan and bake for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, drain and rinse the shrimp. Pat the shrimp dry and sprinkle with the seasoning mixture. Place the beans in the same bowl that held the potatoes and toss to coat with any remaining Dijon mixture.

After 20 minutes, place the shrimp on the side of the sheet pan opposite the potatoes and place the beans in the center. Roast another 8 minutes or until shrimp and vegetables are cooked through. Remove from oven and serve.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.

