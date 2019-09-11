Sections
Police release photo of car believed to be involved in robbery at Little Rock Popeyes

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:57 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police have released a surveillance photo showing a car authorities believe was used in the robbery of a Popeyes last month.

The image shows a late-model red or orange Chevrolet Camaro, and police said the car has black rally stripes on the hood and chrome rims. The car is “known to frequent the area of Reservoir Road,” police added.

Authorities say a masked gunman forced a Popeyes employee to drive him to the restaurant at 3208 S. University Ave. on Aug. 23. The worker told police the gunman, along with another masked man, then robbed the restaurant.

[Photo not showing up? Click here to see it » arkansasonline.com/911popeyes]

The men left the employee in the freezer, she told police, and the only thing she could remember about them was that they were in a red or orange Camaro. No physical description of the men was available.

Police said anyone who recognizes the car can call detectives at (501) 404-3015 or submit an anonymous tip at (501) 371-4636.

