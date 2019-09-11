PHOTOS: Riney leads Bentonville to sweep of Van Buren

BENTONVILLE -- Senior Savanna Riney torched Van Buren for 18 kills with only two errors to lead Bentonville High to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 win over the Lady Pointers in 6A-West Conference volleyball on Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

The Lady Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the 6A-West, and dominated play most of the evening despite trailing early in each of the final two sets.

Riney had three kills in a 7-0 spurt in the second set that turned an 8-6 deficit into a 13-8 advantage and the Lady Tigers cruised to the 2-0 advantage. A 6-0 run in the third set gave Bentonville a 12-7 advantage en route to the sweep.

Bentonville coach Michelle Smith praised Riney for her front-row play, but she was also pleased with her team's defense, which registered 59 digs in the three-set match. Libero Kloey Eakin finished with nearly half the team total with 27 on her own.

"The girls kept their composure, I was really proud of them," Smith said. "Defensively, you saw it in that last rally. It was unreal. I was so proud of them. Because Van Buren has some big hitters at the net and they just couldn't get into a rhythm with our defense doing the job they did tonight."

Trinty Hamilton registered a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs for the Lady Tigers, while Callie Neumann added 8 kills. Taylor Shapley dished out a match-high 31 assists to go with 7 digs. Riney also chipped in 6 digs and 2 aces.

The Lady Tigers enjoyed a nice night offensively as well, hitting a sizzling .341 as a team. Riney hit .552 on the night, while Neumann finished with a blazing .727 hitting percentage with no errors on her 8 kills.

Zoe Morrison and Grace Doolittle led Van Buren (5-4, 1-1) with 8 kills each, while Brianna Ball dished out 18 assists. Brooke Moore also led the Lady Pointers with 5 digs.

Fayetteville 3, Rogers High 0

Arianna Walter was strong at the net with 7 kills and 5 blocks to lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-10 win over the Lady Mounties.

Freshman Kennedy Pheland dished out 23 assists, while Rosana Hicks had a team-high 8 kills for Fayetteville (10-1, 2-0).

The Lady Mounties were led by Gracie Carr with 6 kills, while Ryley Martin added 5 kills and Brooke Park chipped in 8 digs.

Bentonville West 3, Springdale High 2

Kortney Puckett hammered 19 kills and added 11 digs to lead the Lady Wolverines to a tough 19-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9 win on Tuesday.

Reagan Ptacek added 13 kills, while Ally McCasland handed out 42 assists for West.

Amaya Johnson had 9 kills for Springdale (3-5, 0-2) and Matty Chong Gum had 13 assists. Beth Kobeney had 24 digs.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Sophomore Kat Cooper finished with a match-high 15 kills to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-10, 25-21, 25-11 win over Rogers Heritage on Tuesday night.

Skylar Fernandez had 5 kills, 16 assists and team-highs of 4 aces and 10 digs for Har-Ber (7-3, 2-0 6A-West). Mackenzie White chipped in eight kills, while Caylan Koons dished out a team-best 25 assists.

Brittney War led Heritage (4-1, 1-1 6A-West) with 12 digs, while Yanisbeth Sanchez chipped in 6 kills. Ava Cate Cameron handed out 11 assists.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Cabot 0

Junior Avery Fitzgerald registered a double-double with 18 kills and 10 digs, along with 3 aces to lead the Lady Rebels to a 25-22, 25-8, 25-19 win over Cabot in 6A-Central Conference play.

Toree Tiffee added 10 kills, while Hannah Hogue finished with 31 assists and 8 digs for Southside (6-4, 1-1). Kelsey Hamilton contributed a team-high 17 digs.

Sports on 09/11/2019