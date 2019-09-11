'A Taste for Business' event tickets available

Tickets are available for the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce's food, beverage and business event, "A Taste for Business," which will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on the concourse level of Verizon Arena.

The annual event is a networking opportunity for local businesses, and attendees can also sample food and drinks from more than 30 registered chamber member restaurants and caterers, according to a news release.

Attendees will be eligible for free tickets to Verizon Arena concerts and shows, the news release said.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Special discount packages are available for $175 for 10 tickets and $325 for 20 tickets.

Tickets are available in advance by contacting the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce at (501) 372-5959, or by ordering online at nlrchamber.org, or by email at nlrchamber@nlrchamber.org.

Proceeds from the event will support the chamber's educational programs and help fund local scholarships, the news release said.