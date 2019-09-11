Total enrollment at UA dips; slide is school's first since 1990s

Total enrollment dipped by less than 1% at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the first enrollment slide since the 1990s for the largest school in the state, according to preliminary totals released Wednesday and historical information from the university.

The school’s fall enrollment of 27,559 is down from 27,778 students a year earlier, as of the 11th class day.

Suzanne McCray, UA’s top admissions official, in a statement cited “fewer high school graduates nationally and in Arkansas.”

The school’s undergraduate total of 23,025 students decreased by 1.5% from 23,386 students a year ago, according to university data.

