UNDER THE RADAR: West Memphis' Terry Carter

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is West Memphis' Terry Carter.

Class: 2021

Position: Defensive Lineman

Size: 6-1, 315 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, Carter recorded 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble at Memphis Freedom Prep.

Offer: Tulane

Interest Louisville, Wake Forest, Missouri, UAB

West Memphis Coach Billy Elmore: “Physical player, does a great job anchoring the inside of the defensive line. He uses his hands well and has great strength... quick off the ball for his size.”