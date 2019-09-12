1 shot in North Little Rock, police say

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police responded to a report of a shooting Thursday evening and found a victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds, a spokesman said.

A 911 caller at 7:24 p.m. reported a person had been shot near the Shorter College Gardens housing complex at 800 N. Beech St., North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where their condition is unknown, Cooper said. The age and gender of the victim was not immediately released.

Detectives were on scene investigating as of 9 p.m.