16-year-old dies in Arkansas after crash with box truck, state police say

A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday, state police said, after a box truck struck her Hyundai Elantra in Portia.

The teen was driving north on South Crossroads around 11:40 a.m. when she tried to enter U.S. 63, according to state police. An International-brand box truck then struck her car from behind.

Another minor, also a girl, riding in the Elantra was injured in the crash.

Two other Arkansans also died Wednesday after fatal wrecks.

Nicole Richardson, 33, died after an early morning crash on U.S. 167 in Evening Shade. Around 1:15 a.m., she was driving south on U.S. 167 when her car left the road, according to state police. It struck the edge of a bank driveway, went several feet into the air, then hit the ground and began to roll.

Roy Beers, 28, died after a fiery crash on U.S. 67 in Cabot.

Beers was driving south just before 10 p.m. in a Ford Ranger when a Hyundai Sonata came up behind him at a “high” speed, according to state police, and struck the Ranger.

Beers’ truck left the road, state police said, then hit a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.