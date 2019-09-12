$1M advised to buy bus tickets for Seattle’s homeless

SEATTLE — As the Seattle area tries to tackle its homelessness crisis, an official wants to spend $1 million to expand a strategy of buying bus tickets out of town for people living on the streets.

The concept of sending homeless people back to where they say they’re from or may have support has been in place for decades in parts of the U.S. struggling to get people off the streets. Big cities like San Francisco and New York and smaller communities like West Palm Beach, Fla., have such programs.

The city and community organizations already offer free bus tickets as part of their broader approach to homelessness. Reagan Dunn, a council member in King County, where Seattle is, wants to go a step further by creating a stand-alone bus ticket program that will emphasize “family reunification.”

Dunn unveiled his proposal Tuesday as the city and county consider merging services to better deal with rising homelessness across an area dominated by tech companies like Amazon and where income inequality and housing prices are skyrocketing, a pattern seen in other West Coast cities.

Dunn said his plan targets roughly 1,000 homeless people who said they wanted to reconnect with family members as officials counted 11,200 people living in shelters or outdoors in King County one night in January.

Seattle officials say its homelessness-diversion program allows people to determine how the city can best help them, whether that’s deposit money for rental housing, car repairs or finding a way to return home for longterm support if it’s “a safe and realistic solution.”

But Dunn said his pilot program would be better funded and promoted than