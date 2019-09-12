A researcher at the Avantea laboratory in Cremona, Italy, inseminates eggs last month taken from the last two northern white rhinos in existence.

2 embryos of near-extinct rhino created

CREMONA, Italy -- Scientists announced Wednesday that they have succeeded in creating two embryos of the near-extinct northern white rhino as part of an international effort to save the species, which is down to just two animals worldwide, both of them female.

The embryos, created in a lab with eggs taken from the females and frozen sperm from dead males, are now stored in liquid nitrogen but will be transferred into a surrogate mother -- a southern white rhino -- in the near future.

"Today we achieved an important milestone on a rocky road which allows us to plan the future steps in the rescue program of the northern white rhino," said Thomas Hildebrandt of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Germany.

The institute is part of an international consortium of scientists and conservationists that has been planning and developing the procedure for years.

The ultimate goal is to create a herd of at least five animals that could be returned to their natural habitat in Africa.

Decades of poaching have taken a heavy toll on the northern white rhino and other rhino species. The animals are killed for their horns, which have long been used as carving material and are prized in traditional Chinese medicine for their supposed healing properties.

2,500 still on missing list in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas -- About 2,500 people have been reported missing in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, but the names have yet to be checked against those who sought shelter or who evacuated, the government said Wednesday.

The number of confirmed deaths remained at 50 on Wednesday, a figure that government officials say is certain to rise. The Bahamas military began posting pictures on social media this week of soldiers in hazardous-material suits collecting bodies and dropping them into pickups.

Dorian toppled thousands of homes in the Abaco Islands last week and flooded more on Grand Bahama, leaving both nearly uninhabitable.

The Bahamian government's efforts to quantify the number of missing have been hampered by the many directions in which people fled.

Some 2,048 people are in government-run shelters in Nassau. At least 4,000 Bahamians left the islands and had entered the United States by Monday, U.S. immigration authorities said.

A database with the names of the missing, those sheltered and those who evacuated is being built to make for more effective cross-checking, said Carl Smith, a spokesman for the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency.

China softening in sea spat, Filipino says

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine foreign secretary said Wednesday that, in the past, China has sought to restrict the presence of foreign military powers as well as foreign involvement in oil and gas projects in the disputed South China Sea under a pact it's negotiating with Southeast Asian nations.

The Chinese, however, have eased up on those demands, said Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in an interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel, and removed potential obstacles in the conclusion of the so-called code of conduct that it's negotiating with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

China and the 10-nation bloc have been negotiating the pact in an effort to deter aggressive acts by Beijing and other claimant states that could spark confrontations in the disputed territories, which straddle some of the world's busiest sea lanes.

Locsin said the negotiations have been "very contentious for a while," with China insisting that no "foreign military power should be having military presence in the South China Sea" and saying that if "you want to develop oil and gas, they'll only be with us."

"The reports we're getting now is this: China is mellowing. It's no longer insisting on the exclusion of foreign powers. It's no longer insisting on this and that," Locsin said.

Four Southeast Asian member states -- Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam -- along with China and Taiwan, have been locked in the long-simmering territorial disputes, which escalated when China turned seven disputed reefs into islands that could serve as forward bases to project China's military might against rival states.

Exoplanet shows water, life temperatures

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- In a tantalizing first, scientists have discovered water on a planet outside our solar system that has temperatures suitable for life.

London researchers announced Wednesday that they've found water vapor in the atmosphere of a planet 110 light-years away. This so-called Super Earth is the right distance from its star to conceivably harbor life.

The University College London scientists say it's the only exoplanet known to have both water and temperatures that make it a prime candidate for potential life. But they caution it's not another Earth.

It's twice the size of Earth with eight times the mass, and its star is unlike Earth's sun. No one knows if water's flowing on the surface. But lead author Angelos Tsiaras said the discovery could help determine, "Is the Earth unique?"

Photo by AP/Hubble/M. KORNMESSER

An artist’s rendering provided by researchers at the University College London shows Exoplanet K2-18B (foreground), its host star and an accompanying planet. Scientists have discovered water on the planet.

A Section on 09/12/2019