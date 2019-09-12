3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles area near Arkansas-Missouri border

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows where people in Arkansas and Missouri reported feeling an earthquake early Thursday.

GASSVILLE — No damage or injuries have been reported after an early morning earthquake struck near the border of Missouri and Arkansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Thursday in the Buffalo National River area of northern Arkansas. The USGS says the earthquake was centered near Gassville, or about 95 miles north of Little Rock.

The USGS says people reported feeling the earthquake in parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The Baxter County sheriff's office says no damage has been reported but that the office received dozens of phones calls after the quake hit.

Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.