After investigation, still unclear why roller coaster derailed at county fair in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE — An investigation didn't determine why a ride went off the rails at the Benton County Fair last month, injuring at least three people, a state official said Thursday.

A cart from a miniature roller coaster derailed the night of Aug. 10, according to a Bentonville Fire Department official.

Two ambulances and a fire truck went to the fairgrounds on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard about 8 p.m., Battalion Chief Justin Scantlin said. An ambulance took two people to an area hospital, and a third rode in a car to the hospital, he said.

The injured were listed in the report as Jason Fredericks of Bella Vista, his wife, Rochelle, and their 4-year-old daughter. Jason Fredericks declined comment Thursday, directing questions to his attorney. The attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Arkansas Department of Labor investigated the accident, said Denise Oxley, the department's general counsel. The department inspected all the rides at the fair before it opened, she said.

The final report noted training records for the ride operator weren't available at the time of the accident, but were later provided by Pride Amusements owner James Burlingame.

The Wisdom Jungle Twist was operated by Fernando Martinez Colorado, according to the state report. Colorado's ride operator training documentation form was signed June 2, according to the state report. The form had 11 items listed under "tasks to be completed," and Colorado had signed his initials after each one. The trainer also initialed the report, according to information from the state.

No action was taken against Pride Amusements, Burlingame nor Colorado, Oxley said Thursday.

Burlingame on Thursday said the ride won't be used again by Pride Amusements. He called the accident unforeseeable. He said the company takes pride in its safety record.

"Carnivals in general want to provide the safest environment for its customers," he said.