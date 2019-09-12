Arkansas man pleads innocent to battery of 70-year-old family member

A Bull Shoals man pleaded innocent Thursday to charges related to the battery of a 70-year-old family member.

Thomas Hutson, 32, faces charges of first-degree domestic battery, aggravated robbery, false imprisonment and interference with emergency communication in connection to an Aug. 14 incident.

The family member told police he and Hutson were at home drinking for several hours in the afternoon, according to the probable cause affidavit for Hutson’s arrest. The family member told police he drank two or three beers and Hutson drank a few more than him plus another six pack of hard cider.

Later in the evening between 8:30-9 p.m., the man saw Hutson’s puppy had chewed through some paperwork and went to Hutson’s bedroom to talk to him.

They began to argue, the victim told police, so the man left the bedroom and went to the kitchen. Hutson followed and pinned the man, he said, to the wall by the throat, choking him. Hutson then punched, kicked, kneed and strangled the man.

He escaped and tried to grab his cellphone, but Hutson grabbed and broke it, according to the man. Police did not find a phone. Hutson then pulled the man into the bathroom and locked him inside.

The man got free and retrieved a .357 magnum handgun, he said, and then went to his car to try to flee. Hutson came outside, took the gun and beat the man again, shoving him to the ground and kicking him.

Hutson then went back into the house, the man told police, and he was able to leave.

A police officer met with the victim at Baxter Regional Medical Center, and the officer said the man had “severe bruising” all over his face, arms and the lower left side of his back. He also had swelling and a dark purple-blue discoloration on his left eye and a 1-inch cut on the top of his head.

According to the Marion County prosecutor's office, Hutson is scheduled to next appear in court Oct. 16.