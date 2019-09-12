Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS REPERTORY THEATRE 601 Main St. Call for artists: ArtWorks 5X5 art sale; pick-up 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today; due Nov. 4. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, one hour before curtain time and during performances. (501) 378-0405.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. "Journeys," artists around the country and world including Vonda Rainey, Bob Snider, Holly Tilley, Marie Weaver, Patricia Wilkes, through Sept. 30. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. Dennis and Connie McCann Exhibit, 6 p.m. through Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Tying it All Together," Daniel Coston, 6 p.m. through Oct. 26. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH GALLERY 509 Scott Street, Little Rock. Works by John Kushmaul and Patricia Palmer, through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Jose Sacal: A Universal Mexican," through Oct. 16. "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea," through Oct. 27. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Suite 1. Works by Henry Thomas and Jeff Waddle, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. Not Your Grandma's Quilt: The True History of Quilting in Early Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Culture Shock Art Collective Exhibit: SoothSay, 5 p.m. Friday. "Stitched Together: A Treasury of Arkansas Quilts," through Oct 21, 2020. "Glint and Glimmer," through Oct. 1. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. September exhibit: "14 Holes of Golf." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. Works by Alaina Lee through Sunday. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 265-0422.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. mosaictemplarscenter.com or (501) 683-3593.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Tinkerfest, 9 a.m. Saturday. "Kid Inventor," through Jan. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Nights at the Museum, 6-9 p.m. first Thursday of the month, $5, ages 21 and older. Permanent exhibits: "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

SECOND FRIDAY ART NIGHT 5-8 p.m. second Friday of the month, downtown art galleries and museums. Open house, new exhibits, entertainment. (501) 324-9351.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Works by illustrator Phillip Rex Huddleston, through Friday. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

WINDGATE CENTER OF ART AND DESIGN University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. "Pairing Collections: Contemporary Art in 1980s Arkansas," through Sept. 27. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. ualr.edu/art or (501) 916-3182.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 101 N. Peabody Ave., Mountain View. For complete list of classes and activities, arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTIST OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain, Fayetteville. Stafford Artworks: Celebration of Art, through Sept. 29. (479) 616-6000.

ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.

ART ON THE BRICKS 4:30-7:30 p.m. every second Thursday, Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Permanent artists Marie Haley, Melody Miller, and Karen Ahuja. (479) 553-9817.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Family Funday" 1-3 p.m. second Saturday of every month. "Heritage Detective Pictorial Exhibition," through Nov. 9. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Kellie Lehr, through Sept. 24. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CIRCLE GALLERY AT EMERGENT ARTS 341-A Whittington Ave., Hot Springs. Manga Hokusai Manga, 5 p.m. through Oct. 5. emergentarts.org or (501) 613-0352.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Nature's Nation" and "Color Field" exhibits through Sept. 30; $16. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

DELTA CULTURAL CENTER 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. "Our Front Porch," through Sept. 27. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.

EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE GALLERY 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Small Works on Paper exhibit, through Sept. 27. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. eacc.eduor (870) 633-4480.

FENIX GALLERY 16 W. Center St., Fayetteville. "Good Humor," Jan Gosnell, through Sept. 28. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. fenixfayettevilleart.com or (479) 200-7181.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, 10 a.m. Sept. 21, free admission with Museum Day ticket. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, veterans and active military $5, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Norma Tomboulian: Life into Clay," through Dec. 29. "David Mudrinich: An Element of Nature," through Nov. 24. In Touch Workshop, 2-5 p.m. last Sunday of the month; $55-$65. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. September Art Exhibit: Traditional Art Guild, Magnolia Room through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission to gardens: $15, children 4-12 $5. garvangardens.org or (501) 262-9300.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Beverly Buys and Don House exhibit, through Sept. 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. DinoTrek, continuing. Girls in STEM for girls ages 6 and older, 10 a.m.-noon first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Scientots for ages 6 and under, 11 a.m. Thursdays. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MULLINS LIBRARY University of Arkansas, 365 N. McIlroy Ave., Fayetteville. Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday. libraries.uark.edu or (479) 575-4104.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. Meet & View with artist Charles Summey, Trammel Gallery, 4:30 p.m. today. "Women's Fashion in the Victorian Era," through Sept. 28. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

SCOTT SETTLEMENT through Nov. 23, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. Tour guides available; group appointments available. Admission: $3, children 6 and under free. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. scottconnections.org or (501) 351-5737.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "James Hayes Art Glass: Southern Sunrise" through Sept. 25. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekends by appointment. (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

21C MUSEUM HOTEL 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. "The Future is Female," through September. Hours: Always open. (479) 286-6500.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier, Boreham Library, Room 122, through Sept. 25. Hours: 8 a.m Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday. (479) 788-7542.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $10; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

DANCE AT WILDWOOD 9 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Tickets: $15-$100. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

BLINK OF AN EYE 7 p.m. today, Colonel Glenn 18, 18 Colonel Glenn Ct. Tickets: $12.50. fathomevents.com or (844) 462-7342.

DISNEY'S ENCHANTED TALES SERIES varying times through Sept. 29, Movie Tavern, 11300 Bass Pro Pkwy. Cinderella, Friday-Sunday. Peter Pan, Sept. 20-22. The Little Mermaid, Sept. 27-29. Tickets: $6. marcustheatres.com or (501) 319-6799.

PROMARE 7 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 19, Regal McCain Mall Stadium 12 & RPX, 3929 McCain Blvd. Tickets: $12.50. fathomevents.com/events/promare or (720) 262-2713.

Letters

Central Arkansas

RIVER MARKET POETS 10 a.m.-noon every second Saturday, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 603-0290.

Around Arkansas

NIGHTBIRD MYSTERY BOOK CLUB MONTHLY MEETING 6:30-7:30 p.m. second Thursday of the month, Nightbird Books, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. (479) 443-2080.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITER'S NIGHT OUT 6:30-8:30 p.m. every third Tuesday, Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

IN LOVING MEMORY: A CONCERT IN HONOR OF ERIC HAYWARD 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Black Rose Concert, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd. stlukeepiscopal.org or (501) 753-4281.

JAZZ IN THE PARK 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 400 President Clinton Ave. littlerock.com or (501) 320-3503.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS GOSPEL MUSIC HERITAGE 6 p.m. Saturday, Golden Lions Stadium, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, 1960 Oliver Road, Pine Bluff. stuffinthebluff.com or (870) 718-7802.

ARKANSAS SAXOPHONE QUARTET/LECTURE 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas State University -- Beebe, 1000 Iowa St., Beebe. asub.edu or (501) 882-8824.

BRASS IN THE CLOUDS 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Sunset Point, Mount Nebo State Park, 16728 Arkansas 155, Dardanelle. arkansasstateparks.com or (479) 229-3655.

BYRDFEST 19 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Byrd's Adventure Center, 7037 Cass Oark Road, Ozark. Tickets: $30-$75. byrdfest.com or (479) 667-4066.

LECTRIC LIZZ LOTTMAN AND FRIENDS BLUES CONCERT 7 p.m. Tuesday, Arkansas Steel/KASU, 412 Front St., Newport. (870) 972-2709.

ROBOTIC ROCK N ROLL BAND CYBERTRONIC SPREE CONCERT 7 p.m. Sept. 20-22, Hot Springs Convention Center, Horner Hall, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. Tickets: $10-$25. spa-con.org or (501) 327-2027.

SIDE STREET STEPPE 7 p.m. Saturday, Adams/Vines Auditorium, Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division, Blytheville. Tickets: $20-$25. artsmissco.org or (870) 623-8460.

STARDUST BIG BAND 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Arlington Hotel, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets: $10, students kindergarten-12th grade free. stardustband.net or (501) 767-5482.

TEMPLE LIVE 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Cody Canada and The Departed, 8 p.m. Friday, $25-$30. templelive.com or (479) 222-6186.

WALTON ARTS CENTER'S BAUM WALKER HALL 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Blue Man Group: Speechless Tour, through Sept. 19, $40-$81. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ACCEPTANCE AND COMMITMENT TRAINING WORKSHOP 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Downtown, 333 President Clinton Ave. Tickets: $60. compassionworksforall.org or (501) 367-7858.

ALZHEIMER'S ARKANSAS LUNCH AND LEARN noon Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, 6707 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Speaker Pam Alvatroni. alzark.org or (501) 224-0021.

ARKANSAS ORCHID SOCIETY AUCTION 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St. (501) 590-9596.

ARKANSAS PEACE WEEK 7 a.m. Sunday-Sept. 22, various locations around Little Rock. Peace Fest, 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Little Rock High School National Historic Site, 2120 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. arkansaspeaceweek.com or (501) 666-3784.

ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS DOLL CLUB 2 p.m. second Saturday of the month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 517-0936.

FALL COMPUTER CLASSES FOR ADULTS through Oct. 29, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive, Room 2156. Cost: $60. littlerockdlc.org or (501) 225-6073.

FIESTA FRIDAY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL 5 p.m. Friday, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy. Tickets: $5. outletsoflittlerock.com or (501) 455-9100.

FIT AND FABULOUS FITNESS 6 p.m. Thursdays through October, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy. (978) 502-5747.

HEIFER VILLAGE 1 World Ave. Brunchfest, 11 a.m. Saturday, $25. Heifer Hour activities geared for children K-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. second Saturday of the month. heifer.org/village or (501) 907-2952.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB 7415 Indiana Ave. Games, classes and lessons throughout the week. bridgewebs.com/littlerock or (501) 666-9841.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Rainforest Day, 10 a.m. Saturday. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

MIXXED FIT CLASS 6:30-7:30 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 14, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Price: drop-in $15, 12-class pass $100. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

RAZORBACK COIN SHOW noon-6 p.m. Sept. 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22, Jacksonville Community Center 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. Tickets: $2. eventful.com/jacksonville_ar or (501) 985-1663.

RHEA LANA CONSIGNMENT SALE through Saturday, 2616 S. Shackleford Road. Hours: 11 a.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday. rhealana.com or (501) 472-4478.

THE SIERRA CLUB 6:30-8 p.m. third Tuesday of the month, The Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St. (501) 301-8280.

A TASTE FOR BUSINESS 5 p.m. Sept. 19, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce event. Tickets: $20-$25. nlrchamber.org or (501) 372-5959.

TURKISH FOOD FESTIVAL 11 a.m. Sept. 21, Arkansas Culture and Dialog Center, 1501 Market St. turkishfoodfest.com or (501) 223-2155.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Lecture and book signing: The Only Plane in the Sky, Garrett Graff, 6 p.m. Monday. A Streetcar Named Desire Within the Context of #MeToo, noon Wednesday. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5239.

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS OF LITTLE ROCK 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday, Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St. Tickets: $5-$10. arkansasstatefair.com or (501) 372-8341.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.

THE YADALOO MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL 1 p.m. Sept. 22, North Shore Riverwalk, Tickets: $20-$37.50; 12 and under free. yadaloo.com or (501) 758-1424.

Around Arkansas

1894 CITY MARKET SECOND SATURDAY TRADE DAYS 8-5 p.m. second Saturday of every month, 1894 City Market, 105 Olive St., Texarkana. Handmade crafts, food, fun. Guided tours will be given on the hour. (870) 772-5026.

ALMYRA ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR 9 a.m. Saturday, Almyra Community Center, 107 Elizabeth St., Almyra. (870) 659-0357.

ALZHEIMER'S ARKANSAS LUNCH AND LEARN SERIES noon Friday, St. Mary's Annex Building, 1808 W. Main St., Russellville; speaker Melanie Mullinex. noon Sept. 20, The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs; Lauren Landers. RSVP accepted. alzark.org or (501) 224-0021.

ARKANSAS BIGFOOT CONFERENCE 10 a.m. Sept. 21, James H Carter Auditorium, Conway High School, 2300 Prince St., Conway. Tickets: $12, children 10 and under $6. thebigfootportal.com or (501) 733-5485.

BARBECUE DINNER AND AUCTION FUNDRAISER 5 p.m. Saturday, Immanuel Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Warren. Benefits Bradley County Log a Load for Kids. Tickets: $25. ibcwarren.net or (870) 820-2487.

BARKS, BOOZE AND BBQ 11 a.m. Saturday, 21c Bentonville Art Yard 5360, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. Tickets: $20. 21cmuseumhotels.com/bentonville or (479) 286-6500.

FULL MOON BIKE RIDES 6 p.m. Saturday, Northwoods Trailhead, 300 Pineland Drive, Hot Springs. Beginner-to-intermediate group ride; prepare to spend an hour on trails. Must have working mountain bike, helmet, front white light, back-up light source, water to hydrate. Bring chair for post-ride food and music. (501) 321-2027.

FUN WITH MOTHER NATURE 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday, Hobbs State Park visitor center, 20201 Arkansas 12, Rogers. Story time and hands-on nature-craft activities. arkansasstateparks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea or (479) 789-5000.

GOLF CART SAFARI 7 p.m. Sept. 20-21, Village Creek State Park, 201 County Road 754, Wynne. Cost: $10, children ages 5-10 $5. arkansasstateparks.com or (870) 238-9406.

GREAT ARKANSAS CLEANUP 2019 10 a.m. Saturday, Crowley's Ridge State Park, 2092 Arkansas 168 N., Paragould. arkansasstateparks.com or (870) 573-6751.

GROW WITH GOOGLE JOB SEEKERS 11 a.m. every Monday through Sept. 30, Main Branch, 2801 Orange St. RSVP. lamanlibrary.org or (501) 758-1720.

HARVEST PARTY AT MARKHAM AND FITZ 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21, Markham and Fitz, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville. eventbrite.com or (479) 235-6236.

HISPANIC HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION 5:30 p.m Saturday, Hempstead Hall Rotunda, University of Arkansas in Hope, 2500 S. Main St., Hope. nps.gov/wicl or (870) 777-4455.

INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL 2 p.m. Sunday, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. bgozarks.org or (479) 750-2620.

MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION 5 p.m. Monday, Basin Spring Park, 4 Spring St., Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org or (479) 253-7333.

OUACHITA COUNTY FAIR through Saturday, Ouachita County Recreational Center, 2708 Mt. Holly Road, Camden. Tickets: $5-$20. ouachitacountyfair.com or (870) 818-7444.

RURAL RISE NATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP SUMMIT noon Tuesday-Sept. 19, Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff. ruralrise.org or (870) 536-7600.

TERRY PAUL THODE LUPUS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT noon Saturday, Desoto Country Club, 102 Clubhouse Drive, Hot Springs Village. Tickets: $85. lupus-arkansas.com or (501) 525-9380.

WINSLOW RUN 2019 8 a.m. Sept. 21, Winslow School, 351 S. U.S. 71, Winslow. Tickets: $30-$70. winslowrun.com or (501) 837-3599.

Theater

Central Arkansas

A BAD YEAR FOR TOMATOES through Sept. 21, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET through Oct. 6, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 28, Oct. 5. Tickets: $20-$60. (501) 378-0405.

THE NIGHT I SPENT A WEEK IN ARKANSAS 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Nov. 23, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St. The Main Thing Comedy Trio. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0210.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sept. 21, 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Argenta Community Theater, 405 N. Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets: $30. argentacommunitytheater.org or (501) 353-1443.

Around Arkansas

THE DINNER DETECTIVE 6 p.m. Saturdays, Hilton Garden Inn, 1325 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville. Interactive comedy murder mystery show; dinner included. Children ages 15 and up with adult supervision permitted. Admission: $59.95. thedinnerdetective.com/fayetteville/tickets-showtimes or (866) 496-0535.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW through Sept. 29, Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $30-$74. arkansaspublictheatre.org or (479) 631-8988.

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE through Sunday, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $17-$54. theatre2.org or (479) 777-7477.

Auditions

Around Arkansas

A COMEDY OF TENORS 7 p.m. Tuesday, Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. arkansaspublictheatre.org or (479) 631-8988.

MAGIC SCREAMS 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Magic Springs Training Center, 1701 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. "Scare actors" for fall event. Ages 17 and older. (501) 624-0100.

MAMMA MIA! through Sept. 30, South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Call for director and music director. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

THE NUTCRACKER Saturday, Western Arkansas Ballet Company and Guild, 4701 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Production: Nov. 30, Dec. 14-15. Cost: $40. waballet.org or (479) 785-0152.

