Acting Police Chief Steven Outlaw briefs reporters Wednesday in Tallahassee, Fla., hours after police say a 41-year-old man stabbed five co-workers at a construction-supply business.

Co-worker held in 5 Florida stabbings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A man ordered to leave a construction-supply business after quarreling with co-workers is accused of returning minutes later and stabbing five employees Wednesday in Florida's capital, seriously wounding one of them, authorities said.

Police in Tallahassee were still trying to determine what set off the suspect and prompted him to pull out a pocketknife and stab co-workers before fleeing the workplace on foot. They identified the suspect as Antwann Brown, 41.

"It appeared that he actually sought out certain victims," interim Police Chief Steven Outlaw said during a news conference just yards from the business.

One victim was in serious condition at a hospital, two were in fair condition and another two were in good condition, said Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan.

Brown was apprehended without a struggle not far from Dyke Industries, which supplies doors and windows to residential and commercial customers. Police said he had worked there for just over three months.

Jury convicts Mar-a-Lago trespasser

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Chinese businesswoman was convicted Wednesday of trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents.

The 10-woman, two-man federal jury reached the verdict after four hours of deliberation Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in the case of Yujing Zhang. The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant faces up to six years in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 22.

Zhang had acted as her own attorney after firing her public defenders in June.

She was arrested March 30 after authorities say she lied when she told a Secret Service agent that she was there to visit the pool. That led to confusion over whether she was the daughter of a member. She was taken to the lobby where she then told a receptionist she was there for a United Nations friendship event that night and had arrived early to take pictures. That event had been canceled and prosecutors say Zhang had been informed.

Prosecutors say Zhang was carrying four cellphones, a laptop and an external hard drive, telling agents she feared they would be stolen if she left them in her hotel room. However, when agents searched her room at a nearby hotel, they say they discovered more electronics gear -- including a device to detect hidden cameras -- $8,000 and numerous credit and debit cards. She faced no espionage charges.

California death-penalty cases still a go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to block death-penalty cases from proceeding during Gov. Gavin Newsom's moratorium on executions.

The justices rejected defense attorneys' arguments that jurors can't realistically gauge the seriousness of imposing a death sentence if they think it's never actually going to be carried out.

Newsom halted executions in March for as long as he remains governor, but the death penalty remains on the books and courts have been proceeding on the assumption that executions may one day resume.

Attorneys for two men separately facing murder trials say it's unfair to ask jurors to consider what for now would be hypothetical sentences.

"In light of this paradigm shift, a California jury in a capital case cannot be expected to provide a fair and reasoned penalty phase determination free from speculation," defense attorney Robert Sanger wrote on behalf of his client, Cleamon Demone Johnson.

Johnson is awaiting trial on five counts of capital murder and one of attempted murder.

California hasn't executed anyone since 2006.

Church leaders face forced-labor counts

EL CENTRO, Calif. -- A dozen leaders of a California ministry were arrested on charges that they used homeless people as forced labor, holding them in locked group homes and forcing them to panhandle up to nine hours a day, six days a week, U.S. prosecutors said.

The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries, Victor Gonzalez, and the others were arrested in San Diego, El Centro, Calif., and Brownsville, Texas. They face charges of conspiracy, forced labor, document servitude and benefits fraud.

The El Centro ministry has about 30 affiliate churches throughout the United States and Mexico and runs five group homes in Southern California, authorities said.

Dozens of victims, many of them homeless and some as young as 17, were lured to the group homes by the promise of food and shelter until they were able to return home, prosecutors said.

Instead, the ministry kept them inside dead-bolted group homes, took their personal belongings and identification documents and refused to return them, stole their food-stamp and welfare benefits and in some cases threatened to take away their children if they left, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday.

