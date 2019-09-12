Plan for residential units made from shipping containers gets no support in North Little Rock

A plan to place North Little Rock's first residential units made from modified steel shipping containers into the Amboy area didn't draw any support Tuesday from neighborhood residents or city planning commissioners.

The city Planning Commission rejected the application to rezone 412 Rock St. from its single-family residential classification to a planned unit development that would have allowed for the multifamily development. All six commissioners present voted in opposition. The proposal will next move to the North Little Rock City Council.

The proposal, by Rogue Architecture of Little Rock, is to allow a multifamily development consisting of four, two-story residential units on a parcel 0.4 acres in size. The units would be comprised of recycled steel shipping containers described in a letter from the architecture firm as being "structurally sound and designed to be fully supported by post and beam where required."

The application meets all requirements imposed by the commission's design review committee, though a city Planning Department staff memo stated its concern over the change in density from single-family to multifamily being in conflict with the city's land-use plan and wouldn't fit with the character of the established neighborhood.

Six nearby residents spoke in opposition during the commission meeting. No resident spoke in support of the application. More than one said they would put their house up for sale if the rezoning were approved.

Complaints also were that street parking isn't allowed on the narrow Rock Street, which is east of the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Military Drive, and the units' description shows only two parking spaces per unit.

"There is not enough parking in the front, so they will have to park on the street," resident Mike Childers said. "You can't park on Rock Street. My main issue is parking and the effect on property values."

Resident Paula Lively told commissioners that traffic flow is already a problem on Rock Street with 740 vehicles daily going down Rock Street to get to Military Drive.

Rogue Architecture's Jeremiah Russell countered that the development would "inject much needed dollars into the neighborhood" as it would create a reinvestment into the area.

"Our intent, and our hope, is to bring a viable economic development to this neighborhood," Russell said.

