Dr. Michael Birrer named director of Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute

FAYETTEVILLE — Dr. Michael Birrer, a gynecologic cancer researcher with experience leading a comprehensive cancer center, will be the next director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

“He’s internationally recognized (and) wrote a textbook on how to treat ovarian cancer,” Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, told the university’s trustees Thursday in announcing the hire.

UAMS is seeking to gain status as a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center. State legislators this year approved a law that allocates funds raised mostly from tobacco and e-cigarette taxes to help with the goal.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a statement earlier this year, called the NCI-designation “important for UAMS and for Arkansans.” There are 71 such NCI-designated cancer centers nationally in 36 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Birrer will arrive in Little Rock with experience leading a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center.

In 2017, the University of Alabama at Birmingham hired Birrer to lead its cancer center. He was director when the center received a $30 million gift from metals service center company O’Neal Industries. Birrer this April stepped down as director but stayed on at UAB to pursue research, the Alabama university announced in May.

“He was our No. 1 candidate. The search committee worked diligently to convince him that UAMS was the place for him to land,” Patterson said. Birrer is expected to start in his new role before the end of the year, Patterson said.

Birrer’s career includes “decades” leading cancer research programs at Massachusetts General Hospital, Patterson said. In 2017, UAB, in announcing Birrer’s hire, described him as a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Birrer earned a doctoral degree in microbiology and immunology as well as a medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, according to the 2017 UAB announcement.

He will earn $700,000, according to a UAMS spokeswoman.