OBITUARY: Ex-North Little Rock mayor Eddie Powell known as friend

Several friends and community leaders recalled Wednesday the gentle personality and strong leadership capabilities of Eddie Powell, a former North Little Rock mayor and vice chairman of Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners.

Powell died Wednesday morning from cancer. He was 78.

As North Little Rock's mayor from 1974-79, Powell expanded the city's corporate boundaries and its water service area, and sought to preserve the city's heritage by creating the North Little Rock History Commission. He was appointed acting mayor by fellow City Council members in June 1974 after Mayor Bob Rosamond resigned, then was elected by popular vote in a special election in September of that year. After he was re-elected in the 1976 general election, he resigned in 1979.

Mayor Joe Smith called Powell "absolutely the perfect Southern gentleman. You couldn't ask for a better citizen, or a better friend, anywhere." Powell's wife, Margaret, is director of external affairs in Smith's administration.

In a prepared statement, Smith called Powell "a proud public servant who rose above politics to bring civility to the public arena. Eddie was a friend, colleague, and tireless supporter and advocate for the city of North Little Rock."

As part of a seven-member interim committee in 2001 that initiated the merger of the Little Rock and North Little Rock water utilities, Powell is credited as being integral in the process to form Central Arkansas Water, which now serves about 450,000 people.

Powell then became one of the charter commissioners and held several officer positions during his tenure, including commission chairman three times.

"He was a dedicated public servant, a passionate water advocate and a wonderful man, and we will miss his insight, his expertise, and his wonderful sense of humor," Tad Bohannon, Central Arkansas Water's chief executive, said in a statement. "In his tenure in city government, and during his time here as a commissioner, he always understood the importance of providing safe, clean drinking water to the community."

While chairman of the North Little Rock Senior Citizens Commission, Powell oversaw creation of the Patrick Hays Senior Citizens Center that opened in 2003 and its expansion completed in 2007.

Former Hays Center Director Charley Baxter said Powell was talking about building a senior-citizen center long before any actual plans came about and was the first to approach Hays about the idea. Hays, who was the mayor at the time, put Powell in charge of a city committee to explore the possibility, Baxter said. Powell then oversaw resident meetings over 18 months "talking about what it would look like and what services it would have," Baxter said.

"He guided us through the process of getting the building built and making it functional," Baxter said. "He had a calmness when talking to people and leading the meetings that helped them to feel comfortable that it was in good hands."

Hays and Powell had been childhood friends in North Little Rock when their families lived across from each other on Magnolia Street, Hays said. That friendship and trust in Powell's abilities led Hays to turn to Powell for city assignments as needed, he said.

"Eddie Powell has had some strong and deep footprints in making North Little Rock better," Hays said. "And he played a big part in making [Central Arkansas Water] work and in implementing the merger." His leadership "will be felt by the beneficiaries of Central Arkansas Water for years and years to come."

Rex Robbins, a longtime friend of Powell's, said Powell had been "kind of a surrogate grandfather" to Robbins' daughters when they were young.

"My wife's dad had died years before," Robbins said of the role Powell played with their daughters. "They loved being around him when they were small. That was one of the best memories we have of him.

"I never really saw him angry or mad at anyone," Robbins said. "During the short time he was a politician, he had that kind of personality where he could charm you, but he didn't have to be the center of attention. He didn't have that 'all about me' type of personality. He was definitely a good man."

