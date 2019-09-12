Ex-letter carrier sentenced for role in drug operation

A letter carrier from West Memphis who helped drug distributors find and divert mailed packages of illegal substances was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in federal prison.

The former carrier, Hayward Cleavon Shaw, 44, was convicted of being part of a methamphetamine conspiracy in a case that the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force dubbed Operation "Money Don't Sleep."

The goal of the organization is to identify and dismantle multiple drug trafficking organizations that distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. It was initiated in 2015 by the Drug Enforcement Administration's Little Rock district office and the West Memphis Police Department.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, Shaw assisted drug dealers by helping them locate and divert packages of drugs. In particular, he was accused of his involvement with a package that was being tracked by federal agents as it was en route from Moreno Valley, Calif., to West Memphis on Jan. 27, 2017. The package was intercepted by agents, who found over 2,500 grams of methamphetamine inside.

The first phase of "Money Don't Sleep" resulted in 50 arrests in July 2017. With those drug traffickers removed, new distributors emerged to fill the void in the drug market, leading to 22 more arrests in July, Hiland said.

Shaw was charged on July 11, 2017 with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and theft of mail by a postal employee. He pleaded guilty to the drug charge on April 11, and was sentenced Wednesday to the 90-month term and two years of probation by U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and West Memphis police.

