Former Northwest Arkansas police officer accused of sexual assault

A former police officer who worked at multiple law enforcement agencies in Northwest Arkansas was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assaulting a girl.

Michael Shane Harris, 47, is being held on $10,000 bond. Arrest records state he was taken into custody on two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Officials with the Rogers Police Department, the Little Flock Police Department, the Carroll County sheriff’s office and Washington County sheriff's office said Harris was a member of their agencies at various times.

In court, authorities said Harris, of Pea Ridge, fled West Fork police when they approached him Wednesday in connection to a Benton County warrant.

A low-speed pursuit began and later ended when Harris stopped his car and put a gun in his mouth, authorities said, noting police had to convince Harris not to shoot himself.

Billy Bob Webb, Harris' attorney, asked Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green to consider releasing Harris on his own recognizance.

Harris went to the veteran's hospital and committed himself before the warrant was issued, and he's under its care, Webb said. The attorney said Harris has also recently suffered brain cancer and a stroke.

Chief Deputy Jerry Williams with Carroll County said Harris was a volunteer reserve officer for a few months in 2018. Williams said volunteers can assist sworn deputies, but he believes Williams never went on any calls for the county.

Then sheriff-elect Jim Ross ended Harris' volunteer status in December 2018 because health concerns led the Ross to believe Harris could not "adequately rise to the level required for a deputy,” Williams said.

Previously, Harris worked at the Washington County sheriff's office from March 2005 to August 2006, spokeswoman Kelly Cantrell said. Harris was a transport deputy who drove detainees to various locations.

Before that, Harris was with Rogers police from 2000 until he resigned in 2005, officer Keith Foster said. While with that agency, he was shot in the hip in the line of duty.

Chief Jesse Martinez with Little Flock police said Harris was an officer from June 1996 to August 1998.

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.