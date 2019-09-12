Golf glance

PGA TOUR

EVENT A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

SITE White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Old White TPC (Par 70, 7,286 yards)

PURSE $7.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,314,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Kevin Na

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, John Daly, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT KLM Open

SITE Amsterdam, The Netherlands

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The International (Par 73, 6,966 yards)

PURSE $2,209,320

WINNER'S SHARE $368,219

DEFENDING CHAMPION Ashun Wu

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Today, 4:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, 12:30 a.m.-2 a.m., Sunday, 12:30 a.m-5 a.m., and Monday, 2 a.m.-5 a.m. NOTE Saturday, Sunday and Monday's coverage is tape delayed.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Solehim Cup

SITE Perthshire, Scotland

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE The Gleneagles Hotel, PGA Centenary Course (Par 72, 6,434 yards)

DEFENDING CHAMPION United States (2017)

ARKANSANS ENTERED Stacy Lewis

TV Golf Channel, Friday-Saturday, 2 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5:30 a.m.-noon

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT The Ally Challenge

SITE Grand Blanc, Mich.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Warwick Hills G&CC (Par 72, 7,127 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $300,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Paul Broadhurst

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day

TV Golf Channel, Friday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Sports on 09/12/2019