PGA TOUR
EVENT A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
SITE White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
SCHEDULE Today-Sunday
COURSE The Old White TPC (Par 70, 7,286 yards)
PURSE $7.5 million
WINNER'S SHARE $1,314,000
DEFENDING CHAMPION Kevin Na
ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, John Daly, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth
TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
EUROPEAN TOUR
EVENT KLM Open
SITE Amsterdam, The Netherlands
SCHEDULE Today-Sunday
COURSE The International (Par 73, 6,966 yards)
PURSE $2,209,320
WINNER'S SHARE $368,219
DEFENDING CHAMPION Ashun Wu
ARKANSANS ENTERED None
TV Golf Channel, Today, 4:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, 12:30 a.m.-2 a.m., Sunday, 12:30 a.m-5 a.m., and Monday, 2 a.m.-5 a.m. NOTE Saturday, Sunday and Monday's coverage is tape delayed.
LPGA TOUR
EVENT Solehim Cup
SITE Perthshire, Scotland
SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday
COURSE The Gleneagles Hotel, PGA Centenary Course (Par 72, 6,434 yards)
DEFENDING CHAMPION United States (2017)
ARKANSANS ENTERED Stacy Lewis
TV Golf Channel, Friday-Saturday, 2 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5:30 a.m.-noon
CHAMPIONS TOUR
EVENT The Ally Challenge
SITE Grand Blanc, Mich.
SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday
COURSE Warwick Hills G&CC (Par 72, 7,127 yards)
PURSE $2 million
WINNER'S SHARE $300,000
DEFENDING CHAMPION Paul Broadhurst
ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day
TV Golf Channel, Friday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Sports on 09/12/2019
Print Headline: Golf glance