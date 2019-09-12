Sections
High school boys golf scores

Today at 2:44 a.m.

at Big Creek Golf and Country Club, Mountain Home

TEAM RESULTS Moutain Home 352, Searcy 361

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Braden Pumell, Searcy 81

Will Beckham, Mountain Home 83

Rip Finley, Mountain Home 85

Ben Elliot*, Harrison 86

Gaige Chaney, Mountain Home 89

Korben Rutherford, Searcy 92

Jack Williams, Searcy 92

Max Payne*, Harrison 93

Weston Hoover, Mountain Home 95

Houston Bechel, Searcy 96

Nicholas Thiel*, Harrison 96

Duncan Conly*, Mountain Home 98

Kyle Walker, Searcy 99

Billy Knox, Mountain Home 103

*played as individual

