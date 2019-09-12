at Big Creek Golf and Country Club, Mountain Home
TEAM RESULTS Moutain Home 352, Searcy 361
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Braden Pumell, Searcy 81
Will Beckham, Mountain Home 83
Rip Finley, Mountain Home 85
Ben Elliot*, Harrison 86
Gaige Chaney, Mountain Home 89
Korben Rutherford, Searcy 92
Jack Williams, Searcy 92
Max Payne*, Harrison 93
Weston Hoover, Mountain Home 95
Houston Bechel, Searcy 96
Nicholas Thiel*, Harrison 96
Duncan Conly*, Mountain Home 98
Kyle Walker, Searcy 99
Billy Knox, Mountain Home 103
*played as individual
Sports on 09/12/2019
Print Headline: High school boys golf scores
