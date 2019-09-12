Hot competition

Lt. Daniel Butler of the North Little Rock Fire Department competes in the 2016 Firefighter Combat Challenge in North Little Rock.

Firefighters have to be pretty good at climbing tall structures while hauling heavy equipment and wearing cumbersome gear.

They also have to be pretty good at carrying incapacitated people to safety.

North Little Rock Firehouse Subs Firefighter Combat Challenge 3-7 p.m. Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday, McCain Mall, Sears parking lot, 3929 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock Free (501) 758-6317

Firefighter Combat Challenge, Idaho, 2011 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37s01PFd6kM

And they need to know how to sling a heavy ax or hammer to knock something down and get where they need to be in an emergency.

It should come as no surprise, then, that there is a competition to see just which firefighter or firefighting team is the best at all of these things and more.

On Friday and Saturday, firefighters from across the state and region will descend on McCain Mall's parking lot for the North Little Rock Firehouse Subs Firefighter Combat Challenge.

The event, put on by the North Little Rock Fire Department, is a race against the clock that will have firefighters hauling hoses up a 41-foot-tall tower, hammering a 160-pound steel beam with a 9-pound rubber mallet, running a zig-zaggy obstacle course, spraying water at a target and dragging a 175-pound mannequin over 100 feet in an effort to qualify for the 3M Scott Combat Challenge World Challenge next month in Montgomery, Ala.

North Little Rock Deputy Fire Marshal Dustin Free is explaining the course during an interview last week. When he gets to the end, he says: "I don't know how long it took me to tell you all of that, but the guys who hold the world record now are doing the course anywhere from one minute and 15 seconds to one minute and 45 seconds."

Let's check our recording of Free's description ... um, yeah, those fast-moving firefighters probably could have done the course twice before he finished talking.

Firefighters will compete this weekend in solo, doubles and team categories.

"Individuals do the entire race by themselves, tandem teams split the course up and relay teams consist of up to five individuals passing a baton off and doing each part of the course separately," Free says.

And they're doing all of this decked out in the burly gear they wear when they're fighting fires.

In a 2011 video from a competition near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, one firefighter said the competition is like "putting a 100-pound weight vest on, breathing through a straw and doing uphill runs."

Sound like fun? Members of the public can take a shot at the course, minus the firefighting gear.

"It's really good for the citizens to come out and take a look at it," Free says. "We will also have a kids course that is being loaned to us from the Conway Fire Department. And next month is Fire Safety Month, so we will have some fire safety information."

Overseeing the children's course will be the family of Eli Staton, the NLRFD firefighter who died at his home in February 2018.

Staton was a crucial part of the North Little Rock squad in the 2016 combat challenge.

"He was the guy who did the dummy drag," Free says, "He was unbelievably fast at it. Strong as an ox. He was the cornerstone of our team."

Weekend on 09/12/2019