House hopeful ends bid in short time

Days after announcing his intent to run for an open House seat in central Arkansas, Republican Lance Penfield reversed course on Wednesday and said he would not run.

In a statement released through his campaign consultant, Penfield apologized for "bending all of your ears around the decision to run or not run for State Representative over the past month or so."

Penfield's statement indicated that he planned to spend more time with his family and real estate clients in lieu of a campaign.

Touting his business experience as a Realtor and his service as a former hospital board member, Penfield, 55, had issued a press release announcing his run for House District 31 on Sept. 7. The district covers part of Pulaski and Saline counties.

The district's current representative, Andy Davis, is a Little Rock Republican who announced earlier this summer that he would not run for re-election after serving four terms.

R.J. Hawk, a Bryant City Council member and morning-show producer at radio station KABZ-FM, 103.7, plans to announce his campaign today, he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He declined to give more details until his official announcement, other than saying he would run as a Republican.

Penfield told a reporter in a brief phone call Wednesday that no outside factors since his campaign announcement caused him to reconsider.

"I'm just a very busy guy, probably didn't think it through all the way," Penfield said. "I probably jumped the gun."

