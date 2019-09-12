Little Rock shooting leaves man injured

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A shooting Wednesday on South Maple Street left one man injured, Little Rock police said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 32-year-old man told police he was at a gas station around 7 p.m. when an unknown gunman approached and said he was going to shoot him. The 32-year-old began to drive away and the man fired a pistol at him, striking twice.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed a second unknown man approach the victim with the shooter, according to police. The pair then drove away in a gold 2010 Honda.

The police report describes the shooting suspect as a black male with dark complexion and long braided hair wearing a light blue T-shirt and black pants.

The second unknown person was described in the report as a black male with a medium complexion and short, straight black hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.