Little Rock psychiatrist's license suspended

The Arkansas State Medical Board has temporarily suspended the license of a Little Rock psychiatrist who is accused of having had "sex or a romantic relationship" with a patient or former patient.

At a special teleconference meeting Monday, the board voted to issue an emergency order of suspension for the medical license of Dr. Duong Huu Nguyen, pending a hearing.

According to the order, Nguyen is accused of potential violations of the state's Medical Practices Act after the board received a complaint that said he had romantic or sexual relations with a current or former patient.

That would violate two sections of the rules governing the practice of medicine in the state.

Nguyen also is accused in the order of prescribing "an excessive amount of controlled substances" for the same patient, who is identified in the order only by a set of initials.

Reached at his office, the doctor said he had no comment on the allegations.

The medical board issues emergency suspension orders when purported actions could endanger the health, safety and welfare of the public. Such a directive temporarily bars the subject from practicing medicine in Arkansas until a hearing can determine the accuracy of any allegations.

The hearing to review Nguyen's case is set for Oct. 4 at the medical board's offices at 1401 W. Capitol Drive.

Eight of the board's members voted to issue the suspension order at their meeting this week, with one member voting against the action. Three members were absent.

Nguyen is one of three psychiatrists affiliated with Psychiatric Associates of Arkansas, according to information on the clinic's website. A biography on the website says he completed his medical degree at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and finished a psychiatric residency there in 1992.

Metro on 09/12/2019